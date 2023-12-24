Inactives: Everyone healthy for a change

CHARLOTTE — For a change, the Panthers don't have any injuries to factor in prior to kickoff, so the inactive list included all healthy players.
Cornerback CJ Henderson is inactive today, along with wide receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan.
Veteran corner Shaquill Griffin is up and can help fill Henderson's spot, and the Panthers went with just four receivers last week.
Also inactive are backup tackle Ricky Lee, rookie outside linebacker Eku Leota, and defensive end Chris Wormley.
The Panthers had two players on the active roster listed as questionable this week (tight end Ian Thomas and special teamer Sam Franklin Jr.), but they're good to go this week, and the illness has passed.
The Panthers activated practice squad offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and J.D. DiRenzo for this week's game so they'd have sufficient line depth.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB CJ Henderson
OL Eku Leota
OT Ricky Lee
WR Mike Strachan
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE Chris Wormley
PACKERS INACTIVES
WR Christian Watson
WR Jayden Reed
CB Robert Rochell
S Darnell Savage
LB Brenton Cox Jr.
LB De'Vondre Campbell
T Caleb Jones
