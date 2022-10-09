Presented by

Inactives: Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods won't play against 49ers

Oct 09, 2022 at 02:33 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
inactives-week-5-v2

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't get the injury news they were hoping for before the game.

Neither linebacker Frankie Luvu nor safety Xavier Woods will be suiting up today against the 49ers, a significant blow for a defense that was already without Jeremy Chinn for the next four weeks.

Chinn was placed on injured reserve this week, and with Luvu and Woods inactive, the Panthers will be without three of their four leading tacklers today against the 49ers.

Luvu, who leads the team in tackles and has contributed to defensive touchdowns the last two weeks, has been dealing with shoulder injuries. Woods didn't practice this week with a hamstring he picked up, but was listed as questionable for the game and termed a game-time decision.

The Panthers are expected to start Cory Littleton in Luvu's spot, and start Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield at safety.

Also inactive for the Panthers Sunday is wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

They wanted to get Terrace Marshall Jr. active, and Higgins hasn't caught a pass this year.

Also inactive for the Panthers are injured wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, and tight end Stephen Sullivan, along with offensive lineman Cade Mays.

The Panthers brought up a couple of practice squad players Saturday to add some depth. Safety Marquise Blair took over for Thomas-Oliver on special teams last week, giving them another secondary option. Rookie wide receiver Derek Wright was also promoted for his first NFL appearance.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Laviska Shenault

WR Rashard Higgins

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

S Xavier Woods

LB Frankie Luvu

OL Cade Mays

TE Stephen Sullivan

49ers INACTIVES

RB Marlon Mack

RB Tyrion David-Price

DB Tarvarius Moore

OT Trent Williams

TE Tyler Kroft

DL Arik Armstead

Panthers arrive for game against 49ers

View player arrivals in the Coca-Cola experience before the Week 5 game against San Francisco.

1CW10952
1 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10845
2 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11220
3 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10962
4 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10983
5 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10956
6 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10980
7 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10916
8 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-42
9 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-55
10 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-18
11 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-27
12 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11010
13 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-43
14 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-49
15 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-35
16 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-73
17 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-87
18 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-67
19 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-38
20 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-2
21 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-31
22 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-6
23 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-86
24 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-88
25 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-75
26 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-21
27 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-56
28 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-62
29 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-4
30 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW10866
31 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-40
32 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-24
33 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-15
34 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11001
35 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11066
36 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10847
37 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-3
38 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-52
39 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-81
40 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-20
41 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-11
42 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-78
43 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW10891
44 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-16
45 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-48
46 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-33
47 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW10912
48 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-19
49 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11054
50 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10970
51 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-097
52 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-093
53 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-114
54 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-101
55 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-099
56 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-109
57 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-112
58 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11113
59 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-108
60 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-118
61 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-104
62 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-173
63 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11332
64 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-217
65 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-167
66 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11167
67 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11392
68 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11264
69 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-218
70 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11272
71 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11353
72 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-202
73 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11204
74 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-195
75 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11367
76 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-153
77 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11361
78 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-220
79 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11348
80 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-221
81 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-225
82 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-215
83 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-188
84 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-191
85 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-178
86 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-185
87 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11293
88 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-161
89 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-209
90 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11371
91 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11337
92 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11287
93 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-222
94 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-214
95 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-170
96 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-224
97 / 101
Carolina Panthers
1CW11402
98 / 101
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-176
99 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-152
100 / 101
Carolina Panthers
221009 Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers-165
101 / 101
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive for Cardinals game

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also active for today's game against Arizona, giving them more depth at wideout.

news

Donte Jackson active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive against Saints

The veteran cornerback has recovered from last week's hamstring injury, keeping them deep in the secondary against New Orleans.

news

Shi Smith active, Brandon Smith inactive Sunday

The second-year wideout will suit up after he was listed as questionable for the Giants game.

news

Week 1 Inactives: Laviska Shenault won't play against Cleveland

The recent trade acquisition won't suit up today against the Browns, though they're still deep at wide receiver.

news

Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson won't play Friday

Shi Smith is expected to start at receiver for the Panthers in the preseason finale against the Bills.

Advertising