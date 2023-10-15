Inactives: Injuries continue to shuffle the lineup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The inactive list for Sunday's game was easy to put together, since five of the six players not dressed were ruled out Friday because of injuries.
The team was without starting safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods, left guard Chandler Zavala, running back Miles Sanders, and tight end Giovanni Ricci before they left Charlotte.
The sixth inactive player will be reserve tackle David Sharpe.
The Panthers also promoted practice squad safety Matthias Farley and offensive lineman Justin McCray for the game (standard elevations). It's the second elevation for each of them. Practice squad players can be elevated and returned to the practice squad three times in a season.
Farley's expected to start in Bell's spot, opposite Sam Franklin Jr. (who is starting for Woods).
Cade Mays is expected to start for Zavala, after replacing him on the field last week in Detroit.
Chuba Hubbard will start at running back, and they'll have Raheem Blackshear active, and Laviska Shenault Jr. in the mix in the backfield.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
RB Miles Sanders
S Vonn Bell
S Xavier Woods
TE Giovanni Ricci
G Chandler Zavala
T David Sharpe
DOLPHINS INACTIVES
QB Skylar Thompson
CB Kelvin Joseph
C Connor Williams
TE Tyler Kroft
WR Chase Claypool
DT Brandon Pili
View photos of the Panthers arriving to Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins game in Miami Gardens, Florida.