Inactives: Injuries continue to shuffle the lineup

Oct 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The inactive list for Sunday's game was easy to put together, since five of the six players not dressed were ruled out Friday because of injuries.

The team was without starting safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods﻿, left guard Chandler Zavala﻿, running back Miles Sanders﻿, and tight end Giovanni Ricci before they left Charlotte.

The sixth inactive player will be reserve tackle David Sharpe﻿.

The Panthers also promoted practice squad safety Matthias Farley and offensive lineman Justin McCray for the game (standard elevations). It's the second elevation for each of them. Practice squad players can be elevated and returned to the practice squad three times in a season.

Farley's expected to start in Bell's spot, opposite Sam Franklin Jr. (who is starting for Woods).

Cade Mays is expected to start for Zavala, after replacing him on the field last week in Detroit.

Chuba Hubbard will start at running back, and they'll have Raheem Blackshear active, and Laviska Shenault Jr. in the mix in the backfield.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Miles Sanders

S Vonn Bell

S Xavier Woods

TE Giovanni Ricci

G Chandler Zavala

T David Sharpe

DOLPHINS INACTIVES

QB Skylar Thompson

CB Kelvin Joseph

C Connor Williams

TE Tyler Kroft

WR Chase Claypool

DT Brandon Pili

news

Notebook: Early run success something to build on heading into bye

Chuba Hubbard had his best game since last December as they had more balance on offense. Plus injury updates and more from the locker room. 
news

Bryce Young improving, handles the good and bad "like a pro" 

The Panthers' rookie quarterback had an improved day at Miami and looks to bring that progression further into the upcoming bye. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at Miami ahead of bye week 

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Dolphins. 
news

Panthers try fake punt, trusting Johnny Hekker's arm

The veteran punter just missed a big play on an early pass and appears to have just missed on a late headbutt/slight contact with a Dolphins linebacker, which led to an exaggerated fall.
news

Rapid Reactions: Fast start unravels, Panthers fall at Miami

The 42-21 loss on the road leaves them 0-6 headed into the bye week, which they need as injuries continue to stack up.
news

Tight end Ian Thomas placed on injured reserve

The veteran blocker picked up a calf injury and will be out for at least the next four weeks.
news

Panthers piecing together a secondary before facing the NFL's top offense

With three of their four Week 1 starting defensive backs out, it's up to a different cast of characters to hold it down against the league's most prolific offense. 
news

Five things to watch at Miami: Defensive depth 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to face the Dolphins in Week 6. 
news

Frank Reich shares comments on injured players before Miami

The Panthers' head coach shared his perspective on players expected to step up in place of multiple injured starters against the Dolphins. 
news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among those ruled out

The veteran safety will miss this week's game with the Dolphins, leaving them patching together a secondary against the league's top offense.
news

For Dicaprio Bootle, his name puts him on center stage

The cornerback has gotten used to explaining his origin story, and collecting new nicknames at every stop after coming to peace with being "one of one."
Advertising