Inactives: Injuries continue to shuffle the lineup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The inactive list for Sunday's game was easy to put together, since five of the six players not dressed were ruled out Friday because of injuries.

The sixth inactive player will be reserve tackle David Sharpe﻿.

The Panthers also promoted practice squad safety Matthias Farley and offensive lineman Justin McCray for the game (standard elevations). It's the second elevation for each of them. Practice squad players can be elevated and returned to the practice squad three times in a season.

Farley's expected to start in Bell's spot, opposite Sam Franklin Jr. (who is starting for Woods).

Cade Mays is expected to start for Zavala, after replacing him on the field last week in Detroit.