Inactives: Injuries dominate the list on Thursday night

CHICAGO — The Panthers are starting to get some players healthy again, but they still have enough injuries to deal with, so the inactive list was easy to curate Thursday night.

Since four players were declared out Friday, the weekly list of six guys who aren't in uniform wasn't much of a mystery.

That means a number of things about the lineup.

In perhaps the best news, the starting safeties are back together for the first time since Week 3, with Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods expected to start together again.

Both were listed as questionable this week.

At outside linebacker, DJ Johnson and Amaré Barno are expected to start, while Dicaprio Bootle is expected to start at cornerback for Henderson and Terrace Marshall Jr. at wide receiver for Chark.

The Panthers elevated Eku Leota and wide receiver Mike Strachan from the practice squad Thursday to add depth. It's Leota's third standard elevation, meaning if they need him after tonight, he'd need to be added to the 53-man roster.

The Bears are without quarterback Justin Fields again, meaning Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback again.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

OLB Brian Burns

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR DJ Chark

CB CJ Henderson

G Nash Jensen

TE Stephen Sullivan

BEARS INACTIVES

QB Justin Fields

FB Khari Blasingame

WR Velus Jones Jr.

OL Nate Davis

DL Dominque Robinson

LB Tremaine Edmunds