Inactives: Injuries dominate the list on Thursday night

Nov 09, 2023 at 06:45 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Inactives_Generic_Wide (7)

CHICAGO — The Panthers are starting to get some players healthy again, but they still have enough injuries to deal with, so the inactive list was easy to curate Thursday night.

Since four players were declared out Friday, the weekly list of six guys who aren't in uniform wasn't much of a mystery.

In addition to outside linebacker Brian Burns (concussion), cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), the Panthers are also without wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow), who was listed as doubtful this week. Rookie offensive lineman Nash Jensen is the only healthy scratch tonight.

That means a number of things about the lineup.

In perhaps the best news, the starting safeties are back together for the first time since Week 3, with Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods expected to start together again.

Both were listed as questionable this week.

At outside linebacker, DJ Johnson and Amaré Barno are expected to start, while Dicaprio Bootle is expected to start at cornerback for Henderson and Terrace Marshall Jr. at wide receiver for Chark.

The Panthers elevated Eku Leota and wide receiver Mike Strachan from the practice squad Thursday to add depth. It's Leota's third standard elevation, meaning if they need him after tonight, he'd need to be added to the 53-man roster.

The Bears are without quarterback Justin Fields again, meaning Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback again.

PANTHERS INACTIVES
OLB Brian Burns
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR DJ Chark
CB CJ Henderson
G Nash Jensen
TE Stephen Sullivan

BEARS INACTIVES

QB Justin Fields

FB Khari Blasingame

WR Velus Jones Jr.

OL Nate Davis

DL Dominque Robinson

LB Tremaine Edmunds

DB Terell Smith

Advertising