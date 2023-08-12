Presented by

Inactives: Miles Sanders not expected to play in the opener

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers want to play the regulars on offense a bit during the preseason to break in all the new parts, but one important one won't be out there for the preseason opener against the Jets.

Running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be held out Saturday after suffering what head coach Frank Reich described as a "tweak" to a groin muscle late in training camp.

Without Sanders, ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ and ﻿Raheem Blackshear﻿ will likely get a fair number of reps Saturday, as they want the first offense to get an amount of work across the preseason games, so they go into the regular season ready — since the first two games are division games.

Outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ isn't expected to play Saturday, and veteran ﻿Justin Houston﻿ isn't expected to either after arriving last week.

That will give the young group including ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿, ﻿DJ Johnson﻿, ﻿Amaré Barno﻿, and ﻿Kobe Jones﻿ to get more work, as they look for depth at that position.

Burns had an excellent day of practice during the joint workouts with the Jets on Wednesday, recording a number of would-be "sacks" against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' starting offensive line. That capped an excellent camp for the pass-rusher, the key piece of their transition to a 3-4 defense.

Also not expected to play in Saturday's game will be rookie offensive linemen ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿ and ﻿Nash Jensen﻿, guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿, tight end ﻿Stephen Sullivan﻿, and wide receiver ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿, along with outside linebackers ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ and ﻿Jordan Thomas﻿, cornerback ﻿Mac McCain III﻿, and kicker ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿.

PHOTOS: Panthers hold first day of joint practices with Jets

Check out scenes from the Panthers' first joint practice against the New York Jets on Wednesday.

