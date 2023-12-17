Inactives: Only four receivers up for Falcons game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are loading up on offensive linemen and defensive players today at the expense of receiver depth.

And that might make sense, considering the rain that's only expected to intensify throughout the day.

The Panthers have just four receivers active for today's game, with both Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan inactive for the meeting with the Falcons.

That means the Panthers have Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr., Jonathan Mingo, and punt returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette up for the game, which figures to be contested largely on the ground.

Sharpe was a late addition to the injury report this week with an illness and was declared questionable Sunday morning.

The Panthers activated offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and J.D. DiRenzo from the practice squad this week as standard elevations (Jackson's second, DiRenzo's first NFL appearance).

PANTHERS INACTIVES