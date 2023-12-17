Inactives: Only four receivers up for Falcons game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are loading up on offensive linemen and defensive players today at the expense of receiver depth.
And that might make sense, considering the rain that's only expected to intensify throughout the day.
The Panthers have just four receivers active for today's game, with both Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan inactive for the meeting with the Falcons.
That means the Panthers have Adam Thielen, DJ Chark Jr., Jonathan Mingo, and punt returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette up for the game, which figures to be contested largely on the ground.
Also inactive are cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, outside linebacker Eku Leota, offensive tackle David Sharpe, and tight end Ian Thomas.
Sharpe was a late addition to the injury report this week with an illness and was declared questionable Sunday morning.
The Panthers activated offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and J.D. DiRenzo from the practice squad this week as standard elevations (Jackson's second, DiRenzo's first NFL appearance).
PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB D'Shawn Jamison
OLB Eku Leota
OT David Sharpe
TE Ian Thomas
WR Mike Strachan
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
View photos of the Panthers arriving to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons.