Inactives: Panthers get some injured players back on the field

CHARLOTTE — The weekly activations this week were complicated by the number of injuries the Panthers are dealing with at the moment on defense, and they're switching things up on the offensive line.
In addition to the injured wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and safety Vonn Bell, the Panthers deactivated the following five players for Sunday's game against the Texans: Safety Alex Cook, outside linebacker Luiji Vilain, tackle Ricky Lee, guard Brett Toth, and guard Nash Jensen.
While there were five players listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, outside linebacker Brian Burns and linebackers Frankie Luvu and Kamu Grugier-Hill are all active, as are Xavier Woodsand Taylor Moton.
With Austin Corbett back and in the starting lineup again at right guard, they have some more experienced options for the other spots. Calvin Throckmorton will start at left guard.
Also, veteran tackle David Sharpe is active for the first time in place of Lee, the undrafted rookie who has been the backup tackle for the first six weeks. Sharpe has played 37 games, with six starts in the league. The Panthers also have Cade Mays and Chandler Zavala as backups, both of whom have started previously this season.
The Panthers elevated safety Matthias Farley and outside linebacker Eku Leota from the practice squad for depth.
They'll start Woods and Sam Franklin Jr. at safety today.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Laviska Shenault
S Vonn Bell
S Alex Cook
OLB Luiji Vilain
OT Ricky Lee
OG Brett Toth
OG Nash Jensen
TEXANS INACTIVES
WR Robert Woods
TE Brevin Jordan
QB Case Keenum
DE Myjai Sanders
OG Nick Broeker
DT Sheldon Rankins
View photos of the Panthers arriving to Bank of America Stadium for the Texans game.