Inactives: Panthers missing some WRs tonight

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are playing the first offense for a portion of tonight's game, but they'll be without a couple of their top receivers.

With DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) and Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) dealing with injuries, they won't play in the preseason finale against the Lions.

The Panthers are also expected to hold out running back Miles Sanders﻿, though he returned to practice this week after missing the first two games with a groin strain.

The Panthers are holding out a number of key players in the defensive front seven, including outside linebackers Brian Burns and Justin Houston﻿, defensive tackle Derrick Brown﻿, and inside linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu﻿.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

RT Taylor Moton

RG Chandler Zavala

C Bradley Bozeman

LG Brady Christensen

LT Ikem Ekwonu

TE Hayden Hurst

TE Ian Thomas

RB Raheem Blackshear

WR Jonathan Mingo

WR Adam Thielen

QB Bryce Young

DEFENSE

DE Raequan Williams

NT Shy Tuttle

DE DeShawn Williams

OLB Kobe Jones

ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill

ILB Deion Jones

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos

S Xavier Woods

S Vonn Bell

NB Jeremy Chinn

CB Jaycee Horn