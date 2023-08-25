Inactives: Panthers missing some WRs tonight

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are playing the first offense for a portion of tonight's game, but they'll be without a couple of their top receivers.
With DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) and Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) dealing with injuries, they won't play in the preseason finale against the Lions.
The Panthers are also expected to hold out running back Miles Sanders, though he returned to practice this week after missing the first two games with a groin strain.
The Panthers are holding out a number of key players in the defensive front seven, including outside linebackers Brian Burns and Justin Houston, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and inside linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.
Other players who aren't expected to play tonight include defensive end Henry Anderson, outside linebacker Amaré Barno, guard Deonte Brown, guard Austin Corbett, tackle Cameron Erving, safety Sam Franklin Jr., outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., running back Chuba Hubbard, cornerback Donte Jackson, cornerback Greg Mabin, guard Cade Mays, cornerback Mac McCain III, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. , defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, tight end Stephen Sullivan, outside linebacker Jordan Thomas , and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III.
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
OFFENSE
RT Taylor Moton
RG Chandler Zavala
C Bradley Bozeman
LG Brady Christensen
LT Ikem Ekwonu
TE Hayden Hurst
TE Ian Thomas
RB Raheem Blackshear
WR Jonathan Mingo
WR Adam Thielen
QB Bryce Young
DEFENSE
DE Raequan Williams
NT Shy Tuttle
DE DeShawn Williams
OLB Kobe Jones
ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill
ILB Deion Jones
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos
S Xavier Woods
S Vonn Bell
NB Jeremy Chinn
CB Jaycee Horn
CB CJ Henderson
View photos of the Panthers arriving to Bank of America Stadium for the preseason finale.