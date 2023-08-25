Presented by

Inactives: Panthers missing some WRs tonight

Aug 25, 2023
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
DJ Chark Jr.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are playing the first offense for a portion of tonight's game, but they'll be without a couple of their top receivers.

With DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) and Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) dealing with injuries, they won't play in the preseason finale against the Lions.

The Panthers are also expected to hold out running back Miles Sanders﻿, though he returned to practice this week after missing the first two games with a groin strain.

The Panthers are holding out a number of key players in the defensive front seven, including outside linebackers Brian Burns and Justin Houston﻿, defensive tackle Derrick Brown﻿, and inside linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu﻿.

Other players who aren't expected to play tonight include defensive end Henry Anderson﻿, outside linebacker Amaré Barno﻿, guard Deonte Brown﻿, guard Austin Corbett﻿, tackle Cameron Erving﻿, safety Sam Franklin Jr.﻿, outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿, running back Chuba Hubbard﻿, cornerback Donte Jackson﻿, cornerback Greg Mabin﻿, guard Cade Mays﻿, cornerback Mac McCain III﻿, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. , defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth﻿, tight end Stephen Sullivan﻿, outside linebacker Jordan Thomas , and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III﻿.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

OFFENSE

RT Taylor Moton

RG Chandler Zavala

C Bradley Bozeman

LG Brady Christensen

LT Ikem Ekwonu

TE Hayden Hurst

TE Ian Thomas

RB Raheem Blackshear

WR Jonathan Mingo

WR Adam Thielen

QB Bryce Young

DEFENSE

DE Raequan Williams

NT Shy Tuttle

DE DeShawn Williams

OLB Kobe Jones

ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill

ILB Deion Jones

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos

S Xavier Woods

S Vonn Bell

NB Jeremy Chinn

CB Jaycee Horn

CB CJ Henderson

Panthers vs. Lions | Arrival Gallery | August 25, 2023

View photos of the Panthers arriving to Bank of America Stadium for the preseason finale.

230825 Arrivals MD-104
1 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-152
2 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-129
3 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-157
4 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-15
5 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-149
6 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-31
7 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-113
8 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-23
9 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-132
10 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-3
11 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-40
12 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-134
13 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-24
14 / 44
230825 Lions In Game Edits-94
15 / 44
230825 Lions In Game Edits-83
16 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-73
17 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-63
18 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-68
19 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-39
20 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-115
21 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-161
22 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-6
23 / 44
230825 Lions In Game Edits-96
24 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-143
25 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-59
26 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-20
27 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-141
28 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-65
29 / 44
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-096
30 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-57
31 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-92
32 / 44
230825 Lions In Game Edits-86
33 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-136
34 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-75
35 / 44
230825 Arrivals MD-099
36 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-160
37 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-147
38 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-124
39 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-095
40 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-108
41 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Arrivals MD-166
42 / 44
Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions In Game Edits-43
43 / 44
230825 Lions In Game Edits-27
44 / 44
