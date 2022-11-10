Inactives: Sam Darnold not in uniform for Thursday Night Football

CHARLOTTE — Sam Darnold is back on the roster, but he's not in uniform. At least not tonight.

Darnold, who was activated back to the 53-man roster earlier this week, won't dress tonight for the Panthers against the Falcons.

PJ Walker will start at quarterback, and Baker Mayfield will be his backup, but the Panthers generally do not dress three quarterbacks.

Interim coach Steve Wilks hasn't made any global declarations about the future of the position but said earlier this week that having Darnold active this week would have been a stretch because of the short week. So next week against the Ravens could open the door to him being in uniform.

The other inactives for the Panthers Thursday night after safety Juston Burris, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, tackle Larnel Coleman, and linebacker Arron Mosby.

Burris (concussion) and Higgins (illness) were ruled out earlier this week.

Myles Hartsfield is expected to start again at safety for Burris, since Jeremy Chinn hasn't been activated yet. He was just designated to return from injured reserve this week and practiced on Tuesday, but could be back as soon as next week at Baltimore.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB Sam Darnold

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

FALCONS INACTIVES

TE Feleipe Franks

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

LB Nate Landman

OL Jonotthan Harrison

TE Anthony Firkser