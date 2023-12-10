Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. out for Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers have starting safety Vonn Bell back on the field and a closer-to-normal amount of tight ends available this week, with Tommy Tremble back after last week's absence against the Bucs.

Bell was out last week with a shoulder injury and was replaced by rookie Alex Cook.

With a number of players getting healthier, they had to make some choices among the inactives Sunday in advance of the Saints game.

The Panthers knew they'd be without tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (knee), who were ruled out on Friday.

The Panthers brought defensive end Chris Wormley and guard Gabe Jackson up from the practice squad for reinforcements. It's Wormley's third and final standard elevation, and Jackson's first. Wormley becomes a crucial part of the line rotation with Williams out, while Jackson and his 130 career starts are a valuable bit of depth for a team starting Justin McCray and Nash Jensen at guard for the second straight week.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Shaquill Griffin

S Jammie Robinson

OLB Eku Leota

OT Ricky Lee

TE Hayden Hurst

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

DE DeShawn Williams

SAINTS INACTIVES

QB Taysom Hill

WR Rashid Shaheed

QB Jake Haener

RB Kendre Miller

DE Isaiah Foskey

DT P.J. Mustipher