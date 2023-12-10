Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. out for Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — The Panthers have starting safety Vonn Bell back on the field and a closer-to-normal amount of tight ends available this week, with Tommy Tremble back after last week's absence against the Bucs.
Bell was out last week with a shoulder injury and was replaced by rookie Alex Cook.
With a number of players getting healthier, they had to make some choices among the inactives Sunday in advance of the Saints game.
The Panthers knew they'd be without tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (knee), who were ruled out on Friday.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is inactive, along with new cornerback Shaquill Griffin, safety Jammie Robinson, outside linebacker Eku Leota, and backup tackle Ricky Lee.
The Panthers brought defensive end Chris Wormley and guard Gabe Jackson up from the practice squad for reinforcements. It's Wormley's third and final standard elevation, and Jackson's first. Wormley becomes a crucial part of the line rotation with Williams out, while Jackson and his 130 career starts are a valuable bit of depth for a team starting Justin McCray and Nash Jensen at guard for the second straight week.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB Shaquill Griffin
S Jammie Robinson
OLB Eku Leota
OT Ricky Lee
TE Hayden Hurst
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE DeShawn Williams
SAINTS INACTIVES
QB Taysom Hill
WR Rashid Shaheed
QB Jake Haener
RB Kendre Miller
DE Isaiah Foskey
DT P.J. Mustipher
LB Monty Rice
