Inactives: Xavier Woods out, but Frankie Luvu is active

Oct 01, 2023 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will have a couple of players available who were ruled questionable for this week, as linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ and running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ are both active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Luvu (hip) and Sanders (groin) each had injury issues through the week but are ready to go today.

The Panthers will be without starting safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ today, as he's dealing with a longer-term hamstring issue.

﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿ will start in his place.

In addition to Woods, the Panthers deactivated the following five players: Running back ﻿Raheem Blackshear﻿, rookie receiver ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿, cornerback ﻿Sam Webb﻿, linebacker ﻿Deion Jones﻿, and tackle ﻿David Sharpe﻿.

Mingo missed the week of practice as he was in the concussion protocol, getting only limited work. Jones played last week against the Seahawks, and had an interception, but with Luvu well and the need for multiple secondary options, they went shorter at linebacker today.

The Panthers also brought cornerback ﻿Dicaprio Bootle﻿ and safety ﻿Matthias Farley﻿ from the practice squad (standard elevations) to provide depth today.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Raheem Blackshear

WR Jonathan Mingo

S Xavier Woods

CB Sam Webb

LB Deion Jones

OT David Sharpe

