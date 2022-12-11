Presented by

Inactives: Xavier Woods won't play against the Seahawks

Dec 11, 2022 at 02:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
inactives-week-14

SEATTLE — The Panthers will be without a significant defensive starter Sunday as they try for their first road win of the season against the Seahawks.

Veteran safety Xavier Woods is inactive, taking away a key component of the secondary.

Woods was listed as questionable for the game and was limited in practice throughout last week after picking up a knee injury late in the pre-bye win over the Broncos.

He's third on the team in tackles, and his communication in the back of the defense has been good for a young group.

Without him, they'll likely start Myles Hartsfield alongside Jeremy Chinn. Hartsfield's back after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain. He can play nickel as well as safety, though they've used other players, including T.J. Carrie and Sam Franklin Jr. on defense to fill in the last few weeks. Juston Burris is also back, after being inactive the last four games.

Also inactive Sunday are linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, backup offensive lineman Larnel Coleman, and wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

The Panthers brought defensive end Henry Anderson back to the active roster on Saturday, giving them another good run defender up front. Along with the return of defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (who missed the last two games with a calf strain), they're deeper up front.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

S Xavier Woods

DT Daviyon Nixon

LB Cory Littleton

OT Larnel Coleman

Panthers arrive in Seattle for big Week 14 test against Seahawks

View photos of the Panthers players and staff arriving at Lumen Field in Seattle to face the Seahawks, presented by On Location Experiences.

1CW10534
1 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-134
2 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-15
3 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-16
4 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10541
5 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10529
6 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-48
7 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10540
8 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-28
9 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10526
10 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-19
11 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10543
12 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-43
13 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-40
14 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10532
15 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-14
16 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-34
17 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-37
18 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-27
19 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10533
20 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-062
21 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10615
22 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10627
23 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10623
24 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10611
25 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10621
26 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10613
27 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10607
28 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10610
29 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10605
30 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10602
31 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10596
32 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10599
33 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-066
34 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-059
35 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-051
36 / 58
Carolina Panthers
1CW10592
37 / 58
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-054
38 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-148
39 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-077
40 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-090
41 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-115
42 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-109
43 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-113
44 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-095
45 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-126
46 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-120
47 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-136
48 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-137
49 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-144
50 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-128
51 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-203
52 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-174
53 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-195
54 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-180
55 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-199
56 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-176
57 / 58
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-187
58 / 58
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 12 Inactives: Matt Ioannidis out for Broncos game

The Panthers got some players back who were out sick last week, and their inactive list is mostly guys dealing with injuries.

news

Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn active for Ravens game

The secondary has been hit by injuries lately, but having the young standouts on the field should help as they try to slow down Lamar Jackson.

news

Inactives: Sam Darnold not in uniform for Thursday Night Football

The Panthers are starting PJ Walker at quarterback and Baker Mayfield will back him up tonight against the Falcons.

news

Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

The Panthers cornerback was questionable on the final report of the week, and has been in and out of recent games, but will play today against the Bengals.

news

Inactives: Chuba Hubbard out this week at Atlanta

Hubbard's ankle injury leaves the Panthers thin in the backfield, a week after their season-high rushing game.

news

Week 7 Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

The Panthers will get linebacker Frankie Luvu back this week after he's missed the last two games.

news

Frankie Luvu inactive again this week at Los Angeles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be in uniform against the Rams, after trying to make a quick comeback from his ankle injury.

news

Inactives: Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods won't play against 49ers

The two leading tacklers on the team are inactive as they deal with injuries, forcing the Panthers to adjust defensively.

news

Christian McCaffrey active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive for Cardinals game

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also active for today's game against Arizona, giving them more depth at wideout.

news

Donte Jackson active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive against Saints

The veteran cornerback has recovered from last week's hamstring injury, keeping them deep in the secondary against New Orleans.

news

Shi Smith active, Brandon Smith inactive Sunday

The second-year wideout will suit up after he was listed as questionable for the Giants game.

Advertising