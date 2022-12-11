Inactives: Xavier Woods won't play against the Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Panthers will be without a significant defensive starter Sunday as they try for their first road win of the season against the Seahawks.

Veteran safety Xavier Woods is inactive, taking away a key component of the secondary.

Woods was listed as questionable for the game and was limited in practice throughout last week after picking up a knee injury late in the pre-bye win over the Broncos.

He's third on the team in tackles, and his communication in the back of the defense has been good for a young group.

Without him, they'll likely start Myles Hartsfield alongside Jeremy Chinn. Hartsfield's back after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain. He can play nickel as well as safety, though they've used other players, including T.J. Carrie and Sam Franklin Jr. on defense to fill in the last few weeks. Juston Burris is also back, after being inactive the last four games.

Also inactive Sunday are linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, backup offensive lineman Larnel Coleman, and wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

The Panthers brought defensive end Henry Anderson back to the active roster on Saturday, giving them another good run defender up front. Along with the return of defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (who missed the last two games with a calf strain), they're deeper up front.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

S Xavier Woods

DT Daviyon Nixon

LB Cory Littleton