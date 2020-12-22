Inside Voices Recap: Greener where you water it

Dec 22, 2020 at 08:30 AM

In this week's episode of the Inside Voices podcast, hosts Kevin Donnalley, Al Wallace and Taylor Davis discuss the events of the week.

Podcast highlights include:

0:24 - The gang shares its favorite Christmas traditions.

2:50 - The Panthers part ways with general manager Marty Hurney.

8:19 - What are the Panthers looking for in their next GM?

11:54 - Kevin and Al breakdown the defensive performance against the Packers.

18:18 - Kevin and Al highlight some of problems with the Panthers offense against the Packers.

25:13 - Washington preview.

28:32 - Taylor, Kevin and Al react to Kevin Greene's tragic death.

33:10 - NFC South Roundup.

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Inside Voices, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

Related Content

news

Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

The practice squad addition was with the team during training camp, and now gives them an option if Eddy Piñeiro isn't able to kick this week.
news

Ask The Old Guy: One more to go

After skipping a week of Mailbag, this week's contained some wild swings of emotion. Plus, some real talk, as well as a lot about Bryce Young, the offensive line, and liver mush.
news

Wideout Jonathan Mingo placed on IR with foot injury

The second-round rookie finished his first season with 43 receptions for 418 yards, but will miss the final week of the season.
news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Baker Mayfield makes his return to Charlotte, and playoff implications abound in this week's regular season finale.
news

Marquis Haynes Sr. returns to Charlotte

The veteran outside linebacker remains in the concussion protocol, but came home Monday after he spent the night in a Jacksonville hospital.
news

Snap Counts: Week 17 at Jacksonville

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Sunday against the Jaguars.
news

Stats & Superlatives: Panthers at Jaguars

Check out the milestones and top performers from the Panthers' Week 17 game in Jacksonville.
news

Despite frustration, defensive leaders want to finish season strong

Derrick Brown was ejected after a late fight with Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, but maintained the Panthers still have things to play for in next week's finale.
news

Bryce Young sacked six times, as protection breaks down

The Panthers were shut out on Sunday, as the offense allowed six sacks in the 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
news

Marquis Haynes Sr. remains in Florida for more tests

The veteran outside linebacker left the game with a concussion, and was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville as the team returned to Charlotte.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Jaguars

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers. 
news

Rapid Reactions: Ugly loss at Jacksonville

The Panthers were shut out 26-0 by the playoff-contending Jaguars, on a day full of injuries and frustrations.
Advertising