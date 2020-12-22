Inside Voices Recap: Greener where you water it

In this week's episode of the Inside Voices podcast, hosts Kevin Donnalley, Al Wallace and Taylor Davis discuss the events of the week.
Podcast highlights include:
0:24 - The gang shares its favorite Christmas traditions.
2:50 - The Panthers part ways with general manager Marty Hurney.
8:19 - What are the Panthers looking for in their next GM?
11:54 - Kevin and Al breakdown the defensive performance against the Packers.
18:18 - Kevin and Al highlight some of problems with the Panthers offense against the Packers.
25:13 - Washington preview.
28:32 - Taylor, Kevin and Al react to Kevin Greene's tragic death.
33:10 - NFC South Roundup.
