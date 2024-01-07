It's too soon for the lessons of Bryce Young's rookie year

Young isn't the first rookie quarterback to struggle, or even the first No. 1 overall pick to do so.

Peyton Manning led the league in interceptions with 28 and went 3-13. Troy Aikman didn't win a single start (0-11) and threw twice as many picks as touchdowns (18 of the bad ones, nine of the good ones). Trevor Lawrence also survived a head coach firing in the middle of his rookie year and went 3-14 with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

It actually gets worse.

But Young was having a hard time seeing it at the moment.

Adversity isn't an abstract concept when you're last in the league in total offense. Or when you take 62 sacks. Or when you absorb back-to-back shutout losses to close a season in which you were already 32nd in total offense.

It's real, and it's going to take time to sink in. He admitted he hadn't figured out what the coming weeks looked like or how he'd handle it.

"Just dealing with adversity, you're not entitled to anything," Young said. "You're not entitled to any sort of success. You know you've got to keep showing up, keep making sure that you're pushing yourself.