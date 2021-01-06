Jake Peetz becoming LSU offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE – LSU giveth, LSU taketh away.

The Panthers will have to adjust their offensive staff for next season, as quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz has taken the offensive coordinator job at LSU, and coaching assistant DJ Mangas is joining him in Baton Rouge as passing game coordinator.

That completes the circle of life, after the Panthers dipped into the LSU staff a year ago for offensive coordinator, hiring Joe Brady away from the Tigers.

Of course, Brady himself is still a popular name, meeting this week with the Falcons and Texans about their head coaching vacancies, with the Chargers also expressing interest.