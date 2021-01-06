Jake Peetz becoming LSU offensive coordinator

Jan 06, 2021 at 01:11 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jake Peetz
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – LSU giveth, LSU taketh away.

The Panthers will have to adjust their offensive staff for next season, as quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz has taken the offensive coordinator job at LSU, and coaching assistant DJ Mangas is joining him in Baton Rouge as passing game coordinator.

That completes the circle of life, after the Panthers dipped into the LSU staff a year ago for offensive coordinator, hiring Joe Brady away from the Tigers.

Of course, Brady himself is still a popular name, meeting this week with the Falcons and Texans about their head coaching vacancies, with the Chargers also expressing interest.

Peetz was one of the few holdovers from the previous staff that Rhule retained. He coached running backs in 2019 on Ron Rivera's staff.

Related Content

news

Health and continuity will be keys for offensive line in 2024

When injuries descended upon the guard position last season, it made it hard for an entire offense to find its footing. And with time and healing, there's a solid group in place for the next coach.
news

Panthers complete interview with Raheem Morris

The team completed a virtual interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Wednesday. 
news

Ask The Old Guy: The waiting game

With the season (mercifully) in the rear view mirror, and coaching and GM searches ongoing, there are more hypothetical questions that none of us can know the answers to than concrete answers at the moment
news

Panthers initiative with high school girls flag football kicks off in Wake County

The Panthers initiative to bring high school girls flag football across North Carolina gets a huge boost, as Wake County's inaugural season kicks off
news

Panthers designated to play regular season game in Germany

The Panthers will head to Munich next season, extending what was already a growing relationship with fans there. 
news

Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

Bryce Young's rookie season lends to a lot of offseason work for the passer. He starts his work with questions still remaining, but a needed levity.
news

Panthers legends Julius Peppers, Armanti Edwards named to College Football Hall of Fame

The former UNC defensive end and Appalachian State quarterback were recognized for their incredible careers with the Tar Heels and Mountaineers. 
news

Panthers general manager search update

Check here for the candidates and latest developments for the Panthers in their search for a new general manager.
news

State of the Union: Where do the Panthers go from here?

As players and coaches packed up after the season, they talked about the lessons learned this season, and how to move forward.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

While some teammates thought the rookie quarterback was overwhelmed by input, he disagreed. Plus more from Brian Burns and Hayden Hurst on cleanout day.
news

Panthers part ways with General Manager Scott Fitterer

The move allows them to hire a coach and a GM in the same offseason for the first time since prior to the 2002 season.
Advertising