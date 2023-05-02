Jammie Robinson agrees to terms on rookie contract

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have agreed to terms with the first member of their 2023 rookie class.

Jammie Robinson, Carolina's fifth-round pick in this year's draft, agreed to terms on a four-year contract Tuesday. The Panthers picked him up with the 145th overall pick last weekend.

A 5-foot-11, 191-pound safety out of Florida State, Robinson put up 319 tackles in 47 college games played. He also totaled 15.5 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one sack in his career. He was a two-time All-ACC selection in his final two years with the Seminoles.