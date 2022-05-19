Jeff Nixon, Samir Suleiman to take part in leadership program

CHARLOTTE — A pair of Panthers staffers are participating in an NFL-wide program later this month, designed to enhance opportunities for minority candidates for coaching and front office jobs.
Panthers vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman and assistant head coach/offense Jeff Nixon will take part in the league's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator, a two-day event designed to create leadership development and networking opportunities.
The event will take place May 23-24 at the league's spring meeting in Atlanta. More than 60 head coach and general manager candidates will take part in the program, which includes ownership representation from all 32 clubs.
"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The program ensures that clubs receive exposure to high performing, up-and-coming NFL talent."
The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the league.