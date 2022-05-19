Jeff Nixon, Samir Suleiman to take part in leadership program

The event will take place May 23-24 at the league's spring meeting in Atlanta. More than 60 head coach and general manager candidates will take part in the program, which includes ownership representation from all 32 clubs.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The program ensures that clubs receive exposure to high performing, up-and-coming NFL talent."