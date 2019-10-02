Joey Slye named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE – Kicker Joey Slye has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-for-3 in Carolina's 16-10 win over the Texans.

Slye, an undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech, converted attempts of 48, 55 (career-long) and 26 yards in the victory.

"You have confidence the dude can hit the ball from pretty much anywhere," head coach Ron Rivera said after the game. "He had a good, solid day today. And, again, I really do appreciate who he is because he comes in, and he's tough-minded. He can't wait for the opportunity."

Slye missed the first field goal attempt of his career in the opener, but he's gone 10-for-10 since. He's currently the leading scorer in the NFL.