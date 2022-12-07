Johnny Hekker leading Pro Bowl vote through two rounds

Panthers punter Johnny Hekker continues to lead all NFL punters in 2023 Pro Bowl voting.

Through two rounds, Hekker has received 61,995 votes, nearly twice as many votes as AFC-leading punter Ryan Stonehouse of the Titans.

Hekker currently ranks second in the NFL with 29 punts inside the 20, while his 44.1 net yards per punt ranks fifth. He's had just three punts downed for touchbacks, tied for the third-fewest among qualified punters.

A four-time Pro Bowler with the Rams, and a member of the league's 2010s All-Decade team, Hekker ranks ninth in NFL history with 319 career punts inside the 20.

Brian Burns is the only other Panther inside the top 10 of voting at his position. Burns is fourth among defensive ends, and second in the NFC, behind San Francisco's Nick Bosa. Burns is currently tied for fifth in the league with 10.0 sacks, the first time in his career he's hit double digits.

Fans are able to vote for their favorite players for the Pro Bowl games by clicking here, or by using #ProBowlVote on twitter with the player's name.