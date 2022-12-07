Johnny Hekker leading Pro Bowl vote through two rounds

Dec 07, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Johnny Hekker

Panthers punter Johnny Hekker continues to lead all NFL punters in 2023 Pro Bowl voting.

Through two rounds, Hekker has received 61,995 votes, nearly twice as many votes as AFC-leading punter Ryan Stonehouse of the Titans.

Hekker currently ranks second in the NFL with 29 punts inside the 20, while his 44.1 net yards per punt ranks fifth. He's had just three punts downed for touchbacks, tied for the third-fewest among qualified punters.

A four-time Pro Bowler with the Rams, and a member of the league's 2010s All-Decade team, Hekker ranks ninth in NFL history with 319 career punts inside the 20.

Brian Burns is the only other Panther inside the top 10 of voting at his position. Burns is fourth among defensive ends, and second in the NFC, behind San Francisco's Nick Bosa. Burns is currently tied for fifth in the league with 10.0 sacks, the first time in his career he's hit double digits.

Fans are able to vote for their favorite players for the Pro Bowl games by clicking here, or by using #ProBowlVote on twitter with the player's name.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

Related Content

news

Austin Corbett helping prepare offense for "rocking" atmosphere in Seattle

The former Rams guard knows a thing or two about NFC West opponents, and he is helping Carolina's offensive line prepare for a trip to Seattle.

news

Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: D'Onta Foreman held out

The Panthers running back has been carrying a heavy load, and didn't practice Wednesday because of a foot issue picked up before the bye.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Seattle in Week 14

The Panthers game against the Seahawks will air on FOX at 4:25 p.m.

news

Week 14 Game Preview: Panthers at Seahawks

Brian Burns is chasing history as the calendar turns to December.

news

Henry Anderson designated to return from NFI list

The veteran defensive end is returning to the practice field Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for a potential comeback during the last month of the season.

news

Next Chapter: Lou Young

The former Panthers cornerback has made a name for himself in comedy sketches, and he's dreaming of bigger things.

news

Holiday spirit in full force at Joy to the Carolinas event

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Coca-Cola Consolidated and other Panthers' partners held the fourth annual Joy to the Carolinas event Tuesday night.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Searching for stability

After the latest change at quarterback, with more likely coming in the offseason, there are plenty of questions about the spot the Panthers would love to fill.

news

TJ Carrie signed to active roster

The veteran cornerback had played in the last two games as a practice squad elevation, and created a key turnover against the Broncos.

news

Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

The Panthers travel to face Geno Smith and the Seahawks on the hunt for their first win on the road this year.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 14 against Seahawks

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Sunday's game against Seattle.

Advertising