Jonathan Mingo working his way through the rookie wall

Mingo has at least taken the advice to heart and tried to be intentional in his habits. He was headed to a post-practice hot tub on Wednesday and said he was careful to build in recovery time during all those hours he's not spending in a lecture hall like he was a year ago at Ole Miss.

"I take care of my body better now," Mingo said when asked about the difference between the December version of himself and the September version. "I even felt like, in college, classes and stuff like that intervened with the time taking care of your body. So when I get done with football now, I've got more time to get myself right."

Mingo described a routine of massage therapy and chiropractic work, the kinds of things he didn't come to the league thinking about as keys to maintaining through what's now his sixth month of non-stop football.

Quarterback Bryce Young has been able to walk that road alongside him and said he can see a difference in his draft classmate now and a different confidence in what they're trying to do.

"It's just that familiarity and comfort with the offense within the system," Young said. "Whether it's the calls or the routes that become the second nature, it's for all of us. But the less you have to think about what you're doing, the more comfortable you get, the easier it is to execute, and then when you just get to focus on the little things and the details, it always becomes a lot easier.

"And you could definitely see him going in that way."

It's not an easy thing to get through, and the situation makes it harder to concentrate on it fully. But as they move into the final months of their rookie season, they know there's still something to be gained on the back side of what's happening now.

"This is my job now," Mingo said. "So I expect to just prepare the same every day, man. Just go out there and try to work, try to get better every day, just try to find something to keep working on and keep me motivated.