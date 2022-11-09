Jordan Trgovac creating her own path as a scout

Once they got her on that side of the building, the process of teaching a person with an innate eye how to become a scout began.

At that point, most of the film she had watched was with her father, but it wasn't just dad-daughter bonding time. He realized that when he was preparing for a draft one year with the Packers, and they were watching tape together, and she mentioned that a certain prospect was "stiff in the hips," one of those phrases football people use to describe an athlete who isn't necessarily fluid. She was right.

"She knew what was going on," her father said simply.

But the Panthers had to develop that kind of instinct from the ground up.

Throughout the spring and summer, national scout Jared Kirksey spent days on end in the office with her (he usually works outside the building), teaching the mechanics of watching film and writing reports. As it turns out, her background in PR helped with that, because communicating clearly isn't a thing that comes naturally to everyone.

"Anyone we bring in as a scout, we can teach them how we want them to scout," Stewart said. "You watch the tape, and whatever you see on tape is what you write. But having the humility to do that is probably the most important part of that. She knows what she doesn't know, and she asks questions. Just like all the other guys down there too. We're pretty lucky with all those scouting assistants; they're all pretty good.

"It's literally telling them, write what you see. Here's the grade scale, here are the factors we look for, here are the skills we need from each position. Watch the tape and tell me if they do those things, and where they do them, and if you think they can bring something to our team."

Stewart invoked the "10,000-hour" concept Malcolm Gladwell wrote about, saying her years of being around her dad and practices and players have given her an insight a lot of young scouts don't have.

"You see enough of it, you can tell what's good and what's not," Stewart said.

So now, they're developing her alongside a group of young scouts, and she's no different than any of the rest of them. She shows up early, she stays late (it's not uncommon for people in the business to eat all three meals a day in that cafeteria), and she builds her portfolio.

The Panthers have sent her out to a few schools already, some smaller schools where she might be the only set of eyes, and some where they have more players (places like Appalachian State or Liberty) where she's the second set.

She got to see some familiar territory on her first trip in August, when she went to Charleston Southern and The Citadel. Still, it was her first solo mission, so she called her father for some quick pointers, even though she used to bristle when he tried to coach her as a young softball player ("You coach the Panthers, you don't coach me, leave me alone," she'd say to him).

"I called my dad right before, and he didn't answer. So I called my mom (Angela), and said I was trying to get dad so he could give me a pep talk, and she was like, 'You'll be fine; go, he's golfing.' He called me after, and it was great. He loves to hear about everything."