Julius Peppers: "I don't consider myself in the same class as these guys"

"It hasn't set in yet," he admitted. "Like I said, I'm not sure when it will, but, no, I don't consider myself in the same class as these guys. If I'm being really honest with you. I mean, when you step back, and I guess when you look at it from the numbers and from that point of view, I guess I do. But, you know, most of the time, you don't. At least me, I don't view myself like that.

"A lot of . . . all the people around me see me in a certain way, but you never actually really see yourself like that. So, that's just where I'm at with it."

That humility and his natural reluctance to seek the spotlight made these last few days difficult ones for Peppers.

"Honestly, it's been a little bit stressful," Peppers said. "From trying to keep a secret to getting everything organized, all the logistics of getting everybody tickets to come here and doing all of this stuff. But, you know, it's been worth it, it's been worth it. It's really been worth it. I was a little tired today. But it's one of those things where you deal with it, and you get it done, and it's over with now.

"But you know, I'm honored, man. It's humbling. I'm honored to be here and to be a part of something like this."

Somebody should tell Peppers in the next few days that something like this is now part of him, that he's now part of it.