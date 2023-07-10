Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad join the Hall of Honor

Peppers, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, simply became one of the most dominant pass-rushers in NFL history.

He's fourth on the league's all-time sack list with 159.5 — trailing only Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Kevin Greene.

He went to nine Pro Bowls, was a six-time All-Pro, and remains one of the rare players to earn two All-Decade honors (for the 2000s and 2010s), showing his incredible consistency.

He was capable of game-changing plays at a moment's notice, and he's the only player in league history with 150 or more sacks and 10 or more interceptions. He's also second in league history with 51 forced fumbles, and his 82 pass deflections are the second-most for defensive ends since the stat has been tracked (since 2000).

He was the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2018 after he returned to his home-state team after stints with the Bears and Packers.

And with their combined 21 years with the franchise, they also represent bridges from past to more recent teams. Muhammad was a teammate of Sam Mills in the Hall of Fame linebacker's final season and came back in 2008 for franchise leading rusher Jonathan Stewart's rookie year. Peppers was a rookie in 2002 when Mills was coaching and came back in 2017 to play with guys such as Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Shaq Thompson on defense, along with Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey. They've practically — and almost literally — seen it all.

"It's definitely been an honor to play with all of those guys," Peppers said. "It really was, to actually get to know them, to play with all of the greats."

The addition of Muhammad and Peppers to the Hall of Honor brings the total to nine.