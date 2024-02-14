Julius Peppers on Dan Morgan, Brian Burns, and the career that put him in the Hall of Fame

On coming into a locker room as a rookie, with a lot of veteran leadership.

Peppers: "I think I came into a pretty good situation with great leaders, great men to learn from. I wasn't saying a lot because, you're a rookie like, be quiet, like don't, what are you talking about? So I just used to listen a lot and watch Mike Rucker, Brent Buck (Brentson Buckner), Mushin (Muhammad).

"To add to that, I look around the league now in the locker rooms now and it's like, I feel like that's one of the things that's missing in the locker room right now is that veteran guy. You might have one or two, but for the most part, you have one or two old heads in there and then it's the rest of it is all young guys. So, who are you really learning from? So I think that's the thing missing…I think that some of these teams could benefit from it."

On his impression of Brian Burns and his impact on the Panthers defense.

Peppers: "I traded a couple of texts with him a couple of days ago, he was congratulating me on the Hall of Fame and stuff like that. And we've been meaning to link up at some point just about those off the field things…that's where I come from. I come from, what's going on off the field, who's around you, what do you have going on? What's your support looking like off the field? Because I think that translates to on the field type of stuff. So I'm there…more for that kind of stuff, like the mentor or big brother kind of stuff.

"But like, as far as his game, I think he's one of the best. I think he's one of the best. He has all the tools, he has all of the talent. I hope we're able to keep him. I hope he stays. I hope we'd be able to keep him around for a long time."

On the moment he realized he could belong and thrive in the NFL.