Justin McCray signed to active roster

Dec 05, 2023 at 03:02 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Justin McCray
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added back to the offensive line Tuesday, making a temporary adjustment more permanent.

The team signed veteran guard Justin McCray to the active roster.

McCray was elevated from the practice squad last week and started at left guard against the Buccaneers. It was his third standard elevation for the season, which is the maximum allowed for practice squad players. 

The 31-year-old McCray has played in three games for the Panthers this year and has 79 career appearances with 30 starts. He's a known commodity to offensive line coach James Campen, who has coached him with four different teams. 

Also Tuesday, the Panthers signed quarterback Jake Luton back to the practice squad and released wide receiver Matt Landers and outside linebacker Jordan Thomas from the practice squad. 

Luton has been with the team off and on since training camp.

Panthers at Bucs | Game Action Gallery | December 3, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Interim coach, interim questions

You had plenty of questions about the future this week, but a lot of them we won't be able to answer until the end of the season. But we have plenty to discuss, including my favorite Constitutional Amendment.
news

Chuba Hubbard nominated for NFL's weekly rushing award

Hubbard had his first career multi-touchdown day, and 104 yards against the Buccaneers, earning him a nomination for the FedEx Ground player of the week.
news

Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

Toth started at guard against the Titans, and has been a part of a large cast of players to roll through the interior spots this year.
news

Monday Brew: "Character or compromise"

Interim coach Chris Tabor knows the team is in a difficult spot, but he's talked to the players about being professionals and doing their jobs in a tough circumstance.
news

Snap Counts: Week 13 at Tampa Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Sunday against the Buccaneers.
news

Bucs impressed by Bryce Young's poise, potential

The Panthers rookie hit a few shots downfield and scrambled for a late two-point conversion that gave his team a shot late.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Buccaneers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Chuba Hubbard finds end zone twice, adding balance to offense

Hubbard was the complementary back last year, but he's clearly the guy this season, as they work to take the pressure off Bryce Young and the passing game.
news

Brian Burns admitted frustration led to ejection

The Panthers pass-rusher said an incident with a different Bucs lineman earlier in the game led to his punch. For Jaycee Horn, not being in late was about managing his return to play.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Bucs

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 21-18 at Tampa Bay

Despite a strong run game, the Panthers fell to 1-11 on the season, in the first game under interim coach Chris Tabor.
