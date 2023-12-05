Justin McCray signed to active roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added back to the offensive line Tuesday, making a temporary adjustment more permanent.

The team signed veteran guard Justin McCray to the active roster.

McCray was elevated from the practice squad last week and started at left guard against the Buccaneers. It was his third standard elevation for the season, which is the maximum allowed for practice squad players.

The 31-year-old McCray has played in three games for the Panthers this year and has 79 career appearances with 30 starts. He's a known commodity to offensive line coach James Campen, who has coached him with four different teams.

Also Tuesday, the Panthers signed quarterback Jake Luton back to the practice squad and released wide receiver Matt Landers and outside linebacker Jordan Thomas from the practice squad.