Know your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 Recap

This year's Bucs hardly resemble the team that went 7-9 in 2019, but it's worth taking a quick look at where they came from.

Jameis Winston became the first quarterback to throw for at least 30 touchdowns AND 30 interceptions in one season, a rollercoaster performance epitomized by his matchup with Carolina in London where he threw for 400 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed five interceptions and lost a fumble. Winston has since moved on to New Orleans where he's now the backup quarterback.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain as Tampa's primary receiving threats. They combined for 2,490 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns last year, making them one of four wide receiver tandems to each top 1,000 yards receiving.

Running back Ronald Jones returns after he and Peyton Barber, now with Washington, split carries in 2019. Jones had 724 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go with another 309 yards through the air.

Defensively, linebacker Lavonte David has been the consistent rock at the middle of the Bucs defense. Last year, he led the team with 122 tackles while adding three forced fumbles and an interception. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was franchise-tagged this offseason after leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks, breaking Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record.