Kyle Allen "responded tremendously well" against the Saints

Allen also finally connected on a deep ball, hitting wide receiver DJ Moore for a 51-yard touchdown to get Carolina on the board in the first quarter.

Another impressive statistic? No turnovers. Allen has been burned recently trying to force the ball when nothing is there. He managed the game much better in New Orleans.

"He moved around and threw the ball away," Rivera said. "He got it out of bounds, he got it toward the receiver and to the ground, stuff like that. He did those things a lot better."

Added Allen: "Just got to keep trying to play mistake free football and give us a chance to win."

That wasn't enough to earn a win over the rival Saints.

Carolina needed one more score, and they came up empty after having first-and-goal at the 3-yard line with 2:21 remaining.

Brees, the veteran with 19 years of NFL experience, seized the moment and drove his team down for the game-winning field goal.

But the 23-year-old quarterback with 10 starts under his belt went toe-to-toe with an all-timer and didn't look out of place.