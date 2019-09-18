Is it all coming full circle for Kyle Allen, who could again square off with Kyler Murray?

Quick backstory on the Allen-Murray situation: Allen emerged as the Aggies' started midway through the 2014 season, then Murray arrived in 2015. Allen began that season as the starter with Murray executing specific run packages before taking over. Then head coach Kevin Sumlin went back to Allen as the starter for the final two regular season games.

"It was a tough situation," Murray acknowledged.

Allen then announced his decision to transfer, eventually winding up at Houston.

Two weeks later, Murray announced his decision to transfer, choosing Oklahoma.

"It was an interesting year for both of us," Allen said. "When we split ways we both had some time off and grew from it a lot. You see from his career especially, he played that last year at Oklahoma and it was incredible. He put up great numbers.

"Seeing his career and seeing my career – totally different paths, you know what I mean?"

They weren't best buds by any means. But Allen laughs at the suggestion that there was any "bad blood" between the two at Texas A&M.

"I don't think I've ever had bad blood with a quarterback in any room, ever," Allen said. "That's always a storyline that likes to get portrayed. The more you sit in the QB room and be around quarterbacks, the respect is there. That was always there between us."

Anyway, Murray was spectacular in his final college season, taking home the Heisman after accounting for 54 total touchdowns and 5,362 total yards. Then Arizona made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Allen began his lone season at Houston as the starter, but he was benched during the third game of that 2017 campaign and he opted to forgo his final season of eligibility to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. After going undrafted, Allen joined the Panthers as a rookie free agent.

And here we are.

"You guys all know my college experience. You have those ups, you have those downs, and you learn a lot about yourself," Allen said. "Through that crap I went through in college and even getting released last year (before coming back), you build that resolve. That's something I hold onto really tight."

What the Panthers love most about Allen is his steadiness, his calm, his poise.

He may not be a No. 1 pick with a Heisman Trophy on his resume, but his teammates and coaches believe in his ability to execute.

That's why he's here.