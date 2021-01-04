Lackluster finale creates more questions than answers

Against the Broncos, it was rushing a play-call before the two-minute warning, and throwing short of the sticks on fourth down.

Against the Packers, he fumbled while trying to reach into the end zone on a first down.

Against the Saints Sunday, it was the pair of interceptions in the end zone, killing scoring chances.

Rhule waved off questions about Bridgewater's status Sunday night, preferring to focus on the game itself.

That only creates another layer of problems.

The Panthers tied a franchise record with five interceptions, joining a 1995 game in their expansion season, and the two Jake Delhomme nightmare games (in the 2008 playoff loss to the Cardinals and the 2009 opener against the Eagles).

That was the easy-to-see issue, but there were plenty. The Panthers finally looked like a young and short-handed team after fighting through so many issues lately and generally being competitive. They were 3-8 in games decided by one score or fewer this year.

The 26-point margin was their biggest of the season, eclipsing the 23-point blowout at the hands of the Bucs, which had been the one time Rhule saw his team let things get away.

"That hasn't happened, but it happened today," he said.

Now, the questions will turn to the future.

Bridgewater said he saw bright things for the offense, particularly the way they moved the ball in the absence of McCaffrey, pointing out career years by players including Robby Anderson﻿, Curtis Samuel﻿, and Mike Davis﻿.

"I applaud that locker room behind me," Bridgewater said. "Those guys didn't quit. They fought all year, through the ups and downs, with our backs against the wall. We've been in so many games we could have threw the rag in and said forget it. But guys came in every day and continued to make the game fun.

"That's the type of culture you want to create around here. The winning will follow. For this year, being a young team, the seeds of success were planted this year, with the experience guys were able to gain. I'm excited for this organization moving forward."