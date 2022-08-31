Laviska Shenault hoping to provide a charge

"My God," former quarterback Jake Delhomme said when he saw Shenault walk on the practice field.

"Honestly, I was kind of shocked," quarterback Baker Mayfield said of his new target. "He's a big dude. Really physical presence. He came out there, obviously, he's learning on the fly for us right now, but I can relate to that. He did well today.

"He has a physical presence. Obviously his athleticism jumps off the tape. Seeing him in person is another thing. We're happy to have him, and just see what he fits in with what he's doing."

The Panthers have a good bit of familiarity with a guy who has only been in town one night. Rhule tried to recruit him to Baylor. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach in Jacksonville when Shenault was drafted 42nd overall out of Colorado. Cornerback CJ Henderson was a teammate with the Jaguars before coming here in a trade last September. Panthers coaching assistant Garrett McGuire, a contemporary in age to Shenault who works with the receivers, was at nearby Cedar Hill High when Shenault was starring at DeSoto High near Dallas.

"He's impressive," Rhule said. "As we go through the process, watching his carry tape, that's not our vision, but when you see him run through contact the way he does, to put him out on the perimeter, it gives an edge to your offense you love to have.