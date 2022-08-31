Laviska Shenault hoping to provide a charge

Aug 31, 2022 at 06:51 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Laviska Shenault

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are hoping new wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. can add a little juice to their offense.

In the short term, he'd have settled for a little more power along Interstates 95 and 77 yesterday.

The newest Panther said a planned five-hour drive from Jacksonville to Charlotte on Tuesday (the day after the trade that brought him here) took more than eight hours since he had to make multiple stops along the way to find a reliable charge for his electric car for the nearly 400-mile trek.

"It's been a little, what's the word I'm looking for? A little adventure," Shenault said of the last day of his life. "I was with mom though, so it was good. . . .

"A bunch of the chargers, they don't charge quick, so I charged 30 minutes to get 50 miles. Then I stopped at the next place. They did have some super-fast chargers, took an hour to get full. Once I found that out, I was like ahhh, would have made this a lot easier."

Now that he's here, he has to fill his own tank with a brand new offense, and how the Panthers might incorporate the former second-round pick into it.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the team viewed the trade (which sent a seventh-round pick next year and a 2024 sixth-rounder) was "an opportunity to get another dynamic playmaker," but the presence of a deep group of receivers meant Shenault was able to come in without the burden of immediate expectations.

"Laviksa's walking into a situation where he doesn't have to be the number one guy right away," Rhule said. "He just has to come in and learn some things. Because we have the other receivers, we don't have a ton of pressure. But we know we need playmakers; we're always going to look for playmakers. An added component of that is not just his ability to run the football, but he can be a really, really physical blocker, which is something that we want."

And that's a dimension the rest of the room might not necessarily share, no matter how talented they are.

The biggest difference with Shenault to the rest of the Panthers receivers is literally his size. He's listed at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, but he's broad and densely muscled (like a significantly bigger version of Christian McCaffrey).

Laviska Shenault

"My God," former quarterback Jake Delhomme said when he saw Shenault walk on the practice field.

"Honestly, I was kind of shocked," quarterback Baker Mayfield said of his new target. "He's a big dude. Really physical presence. He came out there, obviously, he's learning on the fly for us right now, but I can relate to that. He did well today.

"He has a physical presence. Obviously his athleticism jumps off the tape. Seeing him in person is another thing. We're happy to have him, and just see what he fits in with what he's doing."

The Panthers have a good bit of familiarity with a guy who has only been in town one night. Rhule tried to recruit him to Baylor. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach in Jacksonville when Shenault was drafted 42nd overall out of Colorado. Cornerback CJ Henderson was a teammate with the Jaguars before coming here in a trade last September. Panthers coaching assistant Garrett McGuire, a contemporary in age to Shenault who works with the receivers, was at nearby Cedar Hill High when Shenault was starring at DeSoto High near Dallas.

"He's impressive," Rhule said. "As we go through the process, watching his carry tape, that's not our vision, but when you see him run through contact the way he does, to put him out on the perimeter, it gives an edge to your offense you love to have.

"All the guys that know him, Ben, CJ, they're like 'he's a dog now, he's tough.' He's going to compete. We know he has skills, but he loves to compete."

Shenault knows he has a lot to learn in a short amount of time, but he's eager to get started. He acknowledges the comparisons to Falcons running back receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, and he's fine with that.

But for all the talk about the options he adds to the offense as a guy coming out of the backfield, or running, or blocking, he's a receiver first and foremost. He had 58 and 63 catches in his two seasons with the Jaguars, in offenses that weren't always the most productive.

"Hopefully, I'm able to get in different positions and take the top off, because I'm very capable of doing so," Shenault said.

And as he learns, they can't wait to see him add the physical element that his stature suggests he can provide.

"I'm a hungry player," he said. "I'm a dog. I'll get down and dirty. I'm a tough person. I love this game, love to score touchdowns, love to get the fans lit; that's one of the biggest things."

And if he does that, there will be no lack of electricity.

PHOTOS: Wednesday practice action, 8/31

View photos from Wednesday's practice at the Atrium Health practice fields.

220831 Practice 17-089
1 / 129
220831 Practice 17-002
2 / 129
220831 Practice 17-003
3 / 129
220831 Practice 17-004
4 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-005
5 / 129
220831 Practice 17-006
6 / 129
220831 Practice 17-007
7 / 129
220831 Practice 17-008
8 / 129
220831 Practice 17-010
9 / 129
220831 Practice 17-011
10 / 129
220831 Practice 17-012
11 / 129
220831 Practice 17-013
12 / 129
220831 Practice 17-014
13 / 129
220831 Practice 17-015
14 / 129
220831 Practice 17-016
15 / 129
220831 Practice 17-017
16 / 129
220831 Practice 17-018
17 / 129
220831 Practice 17-019
18 / 129
220831 Practice 17-020
19 / 129
220831 Practice 17-022
20 / 129
220831 Practice 17-024
21 / 129
220831 Practice 17-025
22 / 129
220831 Practice 17-027
23 / 129
220831 Practice 17-028
24 / 129
220831 Practice 17-030
25 / 129
220831 Practice 17-031
26 / 129
220831 Practice 17-032
27 / 129
220831 Practice 17-033
28 / 129
220831 Practice 17-034
29 / 129
220831 Practice 17-035
30 / 129
220831 Practice 17-037
31 / 129
220831 Practice 17-038
32 / 129
220831 Practice 17-039
33 / 129
220831 Practice 17-040
34 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-041
35 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-042
36 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-043
37 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-044
38 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-045
39 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-046
40 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-048
41 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-054
42 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-055
43 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-056
44 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-057
45 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-059
46 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-061
47 / 129
220831 Practice 17-062
48 / 129
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
220831 Practice 17-063
49 / 129
220831 Practice 17-064
50 / 129
220831 Practice 17-065
51 / 129
220831 Practice 17-071
52 / 129
220831 Practice 17-072
53 / 129
220831 Practice 17-073
54 / 129
220831 Practice 17-074
55 / 129
220831 Practice 17-075
56 / 129
220831 Practice 17-076
57 / 129
220831 Practice 17-077
58 / 129
220831 Practice 17-078
59 / 129
220831 Practice 17-079
60 / 129
220831 Practice 17-080
61 / 129
220831 Practice 17-082
62 / 129
220831 Practice 17-083
63 / 129
220831 Practice 17-084
64 / 129
220831 Practice 17-085
65 / 129
220831 Practice 17-086
66 / 129
220831 Practice 17-087
67 / 129
220831 Practice 17-088
68 / 129
220831 Practice 17-090
69 / 129
220831 Practice 17-091
70 / 129
220831 Practice 17-092
71 / 129
220831 Practice 17-094
72 / 129
220831 Practice 17-095
73 / 129
220831 Practice 17-096
74 / 129
220831 Practice 17-097
75 / 129
220831 Practice 17-098
76 / 129
220831 Practice 17-099
77 / 129
220831 Practice 17-100
78 / 129
220831 Practice 17-102
79 / 129
220831 Practice 17-103
80 / 129
220831 Practice 17-104
81 / 129
220831 Practice 17-106
82 / 129
220831 Practice 17-107
83 / 129
220831 Practice 17-108
84 / 129
220831 Practice 17-109
85 / 129
220831 Practice 17-110
86 / 129
220831 Practice 17-112
87 / 129
220831 Practice 17-114
88 / 129
220831 Practice 17-115
89 / 129
220831 Practice 17-116
90 / 129
220831 Practice 17-117
91 / 129
220831 Practice 17-118
92 / 129
220831 Practice 17-119
93 / 129
220831 Practice 17-120
94 / 129
220831 Practice 17-122
95 / 129
220831 Practice 17-123
96 / 129
220831 Practice 17-124
97 / 129
220831 Practice 17-125
98 / 129
220831 Practice 17-126
99 / 129
220831 Practice 17-127
100 / 129
220831 Practice 17-128
101 / 129
220831 Practice 17-129
102 / 129
220831 Practice 17-130
103 / 129
220831 Practice 17-131
104 / 129
220831 Practice 17-132
105 / 129
220831 Practice 17-133
106 / 129
220831 Practice 17-134
107 / 129
220831 Practice 17-135
108 / 129
220831 Practice 17-140
109 / 129
220831 Practice 17-141
110 / 129
220831 Practice 17-142
111 / 129
220831 Practice 17-143
112 / 129
220831 Practice 17-144
113 / 129
220831 Practice 17-145
114 / 129
220831 Practice 17-147
115 / 129
220831 Practice 17-148
116 / 129
220831 Practice 17-149
117 / 129
220831 Practice 17-152
118 / 129
220831 Practice 17-153
119 / 129
220831 Practice 17-154
120 / 129
220831 Practice 17-155
121 / 129
220831 Practice 17-156
122 / 129
220831 Practice 17-157
123 / 129
220831 Practice 17-158
124 / 129
220831 Practice 17-159
125 / 129
220831 Practice 17-161
126 / 129
220831 Practice 17-164
127 / 129
220831 Practice 17-165
128 / 129
220831 Practice 17-166
129 / 129
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Students at Hickory Grove Elementary School started off the school year with a pep rally and a donation of backpacks and school supplies.

news

Notebook: Baker Mayfield adds clarity to story

The Panthers' quarterback shared his perspective on alleged comments that went viral, but said he's not focusing on the revenge narrative that's easy to create.

news

Panthers add 14 to practice squad

The team brought back a number of familiar faces from training camp, as they began establishing the 16-man practice squad.

news

Eddy Piñeiro agrees to terms on one-year deal

The Panthers find their replacement for the injured Zane Gonzalez, adding the former Bears and Jets kicker.

news

Initial 53-man roster breakdown: To be continued

Darin Gantt takes a position-by-position look at the Panthers roster after Tuesday's cuts.

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

news

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.

news

Notebook: Bradley Bozeman back in action

Bozeman said he never had a doubt he'd be ready for Week 1 against Cleveland, and the center looks to continue building chemistry along the offensive line.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Of hope, and reality

The preseason always brings a mix of optimism, along with the stark realities of looming roster cuts.

news

For Chris Tabor, it's about being "prepared for anything"

Carolina's veteran special teams coach is used to adapting to constantly changing conditions, with the injury to kicker Zane Gonzalez is the latest example.

Advertising