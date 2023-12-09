Leaning on veterans for offensive line stability

Of course, the Panthers brought both of them in during the season to add some ballast and some balance to a group that needed it. When you play six left guards and seven right guards in the first 11 games of the season, the situation calls for guys you can trust at a moment's notice, since you're probably going to need to.

"Obviously, when they come back, a guy might be in shape, then you have to determine what his football shape is, and obviously practice will give you those answers there," Tabor said. "And then how fast can they pick things up? You know, obviously an older veteran, they've probably played in a lot of different offenses, so they're able to probably recall things from another offense that they can translate into what our offense is.

"So, I think we're in good shape there with those guys coming in and being ready to play, those two guys in particular."

McCray was brought in this offseason but was released after training camp and re-signed to the practice squad. He played in two games, was released from the practice squad on Oct. 24, and brought back on Nov. 22. They knew he could come in on short notice and perform since he knows line coach James Campen's system so well (this is the fourth team they've worked together on), so he was able to step in and start last week at Tampa Bay, and was signed to the 53-man roster after using his three elevations from the practice squad.

"Most of the time, you realize that you'll probably end up getting a call sometime soon," McCray said. "But just staying mentally ready to be, like trying to keep the same sort of schedule, going to sleep around the same time, that kind of thing. You can't think of it like an offseason.

"You just think of it as a little break, an extra bye week, I guess, or a couple of bye weeks."