Legend of the Game: Kawann Short

Q: So, what's going on in your life these days?

Short: "My daughter just turned 10 in October, so just having her around, just being around her, it's just a complete blessing.

"I was helping Charles Johnson coaching kids tackle football, the 10U and 12U teams. So the summer was full, and it was just energized with kids on kids."

Q: What kind of coach is Kawann Short?

Short: "Like what you see me now is how you see me as coaching. I'm not the one to raise my voice or anything like that. You know, it's just more of a trying to get these kids to understand that what we teach you guys now is going to help you in the future, whether it's football or not football."

Q: With this being Inspire Change weekend, what message would you send to those trying to make a difference in their communities?

Short: "I mean, when you're talking about changing the culture, your all-around persona and all that stuff, it just all ties in together, and you bring that into it. You know what you believe in, and you carry that into everything that you go about to try to make a difference."

Q: Thoughts on hitting the Keep Pounding drum?

Short: This is my first time, and I never thought that I would actually do it. So it's going to be a challenge now, but somebody said if I break it, I've got to buy it. So, that's not the plan; it's out of my price range."