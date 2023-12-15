Legend of the Game: Kawann Short

CHARLOTTE — This week's Panthers Legend of the Game is former defensive tackle Kawann Short.
Originally a second-round pick in 2013, Short became the anchor for a defense that went 15-1 in 2015 and advanced to Super Bowl 50. A two-time Pro Bowler, Short earned All-Pro honors in 2015 and finished his career with 32.5 sacks, 88 quarterback hits, 59 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.
Short will be recognized in the third quarter and will hit the Keep Pounding drum, giving the fans a chance to get on their feet and share in the moment with one of the team's all-time greats. He also visited Bank of America Stadium this week and caught up with some current players, including a few former teammates.
Panthers.com caught up with Short this week to talk about his past with the team and what it all means now.
Q: As someone who spent his entire career with the Panthers, what does it mean to come back around and serve in this capacity?
Short: "It's good, man. Just being here from 2013 and seeing just a handful of guys come back around and get their input. Now, as the organization is changing, you have a lot of community legends coming back and giving advice to younger guys; it's just a blessing. You can never have enough advice. So, coming from the older guys like that, you really appreciate it."
Q: Do you remember any former players in particular when you were a young player who came by and shared that kind of advice with you?
Short: "Mike Rucker and those guys, Brentson Buckner. I got to know him pretty well, and Al Wallace. So, just knowing those guys and just the magnitude behind the guy's names, it was just a blessing, you know, just to be in the presence of those guys."
Q: What kind of stuff did they talk about when you were a young player because they were here in the first five or 10 years of the franchise?
Short: "Honestly, it was just about what to expect. And just don't try to do too much. So just having those guys around and just giving the layout of what this organization is all about and what they expect and, you know, how to go about it. You just took that aspect, and you put it into your traits, and you try to follow the footsteps of what those guys did around here."
Q: So, what's going on in your life these days?
Short: "My daughter just turned 10 in October, so just having her around, just being around her, it's just a complete blessing.
"I was helping Charles Johnson coaching kids tackle football, the 10U and 12U teams. So the summer was full, and it was just energized with kids on kids."
Q: What kind of coach is Kawann Short?
Short: "Like what you see me now is how you see me as coaching. I'm not the one to raise my voice or anything like that. You know, it's just more of a trying to get these kids to understand that what we teach you guys now is going to help you in the future, whether it's football or not football."
Q: With this being Inspire Change weekend, what message would you send to those trying to make a difference in their communities?
Short: "I mean, when you're talking about changing the culture, your all-around persona and all that stuff, it just all ties in together, and you bring that into it. You know what you believe in, and you carry that into everything that you go about to try to make a difference."
Q: Thoughts on hitting the Keep Pounding drum?
Short: This is my first time, and I never thought that I would actually do it. So it's going to be a challenge now, but somebody said if I break it, I've got to buy it. So, that's not the plan; it's out of my price range."
In addition to being recognized during the game, Short will appear at a pregame autograph signing sponsored by Ticketmaster. Come by the Locker Room Lounge (300 Club Level) at halftime to get a chance to meet a true Panthers Legend.