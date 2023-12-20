Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

Dec 20, 2023 at 09:21 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Claudin Cherelus
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers used the seventh of their eight spots to return players from injured reserve Wednesday, with three games left in the season.

The team designated linebacker Claudin Cherelus to return from IR, opening the 21-day window for him to practice. 

He can be activated at any time. 

Cherelus was placed on IR on Nov. 3 with a knee injury. 

The undrafted rookie from Alcorn State played in six games this season after being claimed off waivers from the Jets at the cuts to 53. He became a key special teams player during that time.

Also Wednesday, the Panthers released quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad. They have an open spot there after signing tackle Badara Traore to the practice squad on Tuesday.

