Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 2

Lot of stuff happening at once.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
McCaffrey loved his O-line having his back.
Bozeman is going to miss a couple of weeks.
QBs talked about competition winding down. Stay tuned for more.
Rhule won’t speculate on Kenny Robinson’s future, hasn’t seen hit. But didn’t like that Robinson stood over a player after a hit.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Two days in a row for him.
And that’s a wrap from what was a scrappy two days of joint practices here. Panthers brought more energy than they did for the two days in Indy last year. More work to be done, especially on offense. Not sure how much will happen with starters Friday night.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
On final play of drill, Darnold scrambles and finds Derek Wright for a TD. https://t.co/KV4X8pMKMz— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
Sam Darnold up first in 2-min drill. Nearly picked by Jalen Mills on sideline attempt to DJ Moore.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
Duke Dawson drops what should’ve been a red zone pick from Bailey Zappe.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
Mac Jones drops red zone ball into Nelson Agholor’s hands. Got between Jeremy Chinn and Myles Hartsfield.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
It’s good and encouraging to see Jaycee Horn getting a lot more starting reps out here in joint practice.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 17, 2022
Would appear to mean his rehab plan from the foot soreness early in camp is going well
Baker Mayfield with the 1s in a red zone drill and he throws a TD pass to DJ Moore— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 17, 2022
That’s what the Panthers wanna see
Baker Mayfield up first in red zone drills.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
With Andre Roberts not practicing today, Shi Smith is first up on punt return. Smith has bounced back from two pretty rough falls to the ground the past couple of days.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
DJ Moore makes flashy plays like clockwork. Really cool TD catch from Sam Darnold in 7-on-7s— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 17, 2022
Consistently great
DJ Moore makes incredible leaping catch in back corner of end zone on a Sam Darnold red zone pass in 7-on-7s.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
And now Robinson is being escorted in for the second straight day.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
After some walking back and forth after the scrums, Kenny Robinson is now headed in for a second straight day.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
Patriots DE Deatrich Wise also goes inside.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
Kenny Robinson being walked away from the defensive field. He got thrown out yesterday.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Chuba Hubbard being taken in now.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Chuba Hubbard heading inside after that. https://t.co/GJzkGBRgy4— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
One play into team drills and I was about to tweet about Baker repping with the 1s, then a series of scuffles broke out. Looks like the start of it all was a shot to CMC— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 17, 2022
Calling both teams up now to settle things down.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Got ugly after McCaffrey was taken down and he threw the ball in anger.
Tensions are extremely high at the moment. Teams getting called to middle of the field and meeting separately.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
Massive scrum near far side stands. Appeared Christian McCaffrey took a cheap shot, which set things off.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
And another big one.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
TE Tommy Tremble also absent. Running short there.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Not seeing Tommy Tremble out here today. Panthers missing quite a few pass catchers for today’s joint practice— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 17, 2022
Two of the stars of the Panthers 2001 draft class hanging out and watching practice. Not Chris Weinke and Jarrod Cooper, the other ones, Steve Smith and Dan Morgan. pic.twitter.com/Ueskt0ixRx— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Doesn’t look like CJ Henderson is out here practicing either.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
With a couple of practices in the books, it will be interesting to see who actually plays Friday night.
On a day when they’re short on receivers, and they were already short on tight ends, the sight of Sam Tecklenburg catching passes is no longer unusual.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Actually, it remains unusual.
Sam Darnold took the first reps in an offensive warmup to start practice today— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 17, 2022
No sign of center Bradley Bozeman out here after yesterday’s ankle injury.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
The Panthers players rehabbing from injuries are already on the side field. Today that group includes wide receivers Robbie Anderson and Terrace Marshall and Andre Roberts.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 17, 2022
Not necessarily an indication of anything serious but doesn’t look like they’re practicing today.
Red also for CJ Henderson https://t.co/S84rbLtn1F— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 17, 2022
