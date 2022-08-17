Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 2

Aug 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM

Baker Mayfield getting more comfortable with each day

As the quarterback competition continues, Mayfield is even counseling rookie Matt Corral through his first camp.

Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins make waves in wideout competition

The two receivers have grown more productive throughout camp and into the preseason, at a position with many choices.

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

Joint Practice Observations: Tempers flare again

Three more players were kicked off the practice field Wednesday after a pair of incidents between the Panthers and Patriots.

Rashard Higgins makes a family memory at practice

The Panthers' wide receiver saw his 11-month-old son, Sevin, take his first steps Tuesday after joint practice with New England.

Brian Burns continues to add to pass-rush education

After Tuesday's practice, he talked with Patriots star Matthew Judon about the finer points of technique.

Joint Practice Observations: Pushing through a heated practice

There were a few scuffles as usual, but the Panthers and Patriots got some competitive work in on Tuesday.

Ikem Ekwonu to get bulk of first-team reps "moving forward"

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the plan was to have the first-round pick with the starting line at left tackle.

Live Updates: Carolina at New England joint practices, Day 1

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from the first day of joint practices in New England.

What to watch in joint practices with the Patriots

The Panthers will be tested in some key areas over the next two days of work at New England, in advance of the second preseason game.

Christian McCaffrey finds success in film venture

The Panthers' star running back served as an executive producer for Unicorn Town, a documentary following a German football team from a small city.

