Live Updates: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale

Aug 26, 2022 at 03:45 PM

Panthers vs. Bills through the years

Carolina is 2-6 all-time against Buffalo dating back to 1995.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) eludes a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Troy Vincent (23) during the first half of the the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills' Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Chris Draft (52) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) celebrates his interception with teammate Ricky Manning Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The interception sealed the Panthers' 13-9 win over the Bills. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Michael Gaines (84) celebrates his touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs under pressure from Buffalo Bills' Eric King (29) and Jabari Greer (33) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005.The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback J. P. Losman is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) during the first half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DAVID DUPREY
during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. (24) and Chris Draft (52) in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. A year after producing 36 offensive touchdowns, the Bills have managed a mere 14 this season. Buffalo's offense ranks 30th overall. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Cam Newton during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Mario Addison during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Stewart carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs as Buffalo Bills' George Wilson (37) and Drayton Florence (29) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of Buffalo's 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Rick Havner/AP2009
Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd (31) returns an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Rick Havner/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/AP2009
Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) looks downfield as Carolina Panthers' Tim Morabito (90) closes in during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)
ALAN MARLER
Buffalo Bills' Travis Henry (20) scores the game-winning touchdown over the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DAVID DUPREY
Carolina Panthers Star Lotulelei (98) grabs Buffalo Bills C.J. Spiller (28) while fending off a block from Colin Brown (74) during a 24-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Bill Wippert
Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey (37) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
Gary Wiepert
Buffalo Bills' C J Spiller (28) jumps over Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) as Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) closes during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
Gary Wiepert
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. celebrates a second half touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Bill Wippert
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Bill Wippert
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Arthur Moats (52) after a pass reception in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
Gary Wiepert
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) begins a play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Bill Wippert
Curtis Samuel has a pass broken up by the defense during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Luke Kuechly makes a tackle during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton rushes during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Chanelle Smith-Walker
Chanelle Smith-Walker
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
