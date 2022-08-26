Live Updates: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale

Carolina is 2-6 all-time against Buffalo dating back to 1995.
Veteran advice helps Shi Smith shine
The Panthers' second-year wide receiver has made the most of his reps, and the advice he's gotten from veterans and a Carolina legend has helped him grow.
Five Things to Watch vs. Buffalo: A look at the starters
The Panthers will see at least a quarter of action from their first-team units when the Bills come to Charlotte for the preseason finale.
Notebook: Shaq Thompson working his way back
The veteran linebacker continues to add to his practice workload, with the target of being ready for the regular season opener.
2022 Roster Breakdown: Decisions loom after preseason finale
After Friday's game against the Bills, the Panthers will go from 80 to 53 players over the weekend and early next week.
How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale
Carolina's game will air locally in the Carolinas and on WJZY in Charlotte.
Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays stays prepared at any position
The Panthers' sixth-round draft pick has shown his versatility along the offensive line, and now he's building chemistry with his teammates.
Notebook: Christian McCaffrey likes new-look line
The veteran running back said he's been impressed with the talent and depth up front this year.
Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve
The rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury in last week's preseason game at New England.
Baker Mayfield not taking this opportunity for granted
The Panthers' new starting quarterback won the job. Now, he's staying focused on improvement before meeting his former team in Week 1.
Notebook: Sam Darnold working to "support" Baker Mayfield
Now the backup, Darnold said he still believes in his own talent, but wants to keep the focus on team goals.