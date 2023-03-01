Live Updates from Wednesday's action at the NFL Combine

Scott Fitterer speaks to the media https://t.co/lflMp3yi8E— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 1, 2023
Fitterer, off podium, clarified the Panthers have talked to six QBs so far (Young, Stroud, Levis, Richardson, Hooker, Duggan).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Also mentioned a conversation with Shaq Thompson's agent here, but wants to talk to Shaq next week.
They'll have another call with Carr Monday also.
Scott Fitterer, off podium, says all five QBs the Panthers interviewed were impressive. Also says he doesn’t think there are any more QBs on the combine interview list.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Spoke w Anthony Richardson yesterday. Met w Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud and Hendon Hooker this morning
Fitterer mentions TE, WR, speed at LB, and maybe another S “depending on how you play Jeremy Chinn.”— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Of course, QB still the top priority.
Of course, QB still the top priority.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer calls asst. GM Dan Morgan his best friend, says he’s exceptionally honest. Also says he relies on VP of football administration Samir Suleiman.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Fitterer on Brian Burns: “there’s a reason we didn’t move him” (last year when the Rams offered).— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Says as good as he is, still has room to get better. “The sky’s in front of him.”
Fitterer says you’d prefer to draft a QB but since they pick ninth, they have to explore all the options.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Scott Fitterer said he told RB D’Onta Foreman that he was a priority for the Panthers in the exit interview at the end of this season— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Fitterer said they had talked to Jalen Carter previously, but wasn’t aware of this morning’s news at the time. Said he didn’t want to jump to conclusions.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Scott Fitterer characterized conversations with Derek Carr as “get to know you” sessions. Reiterates that the Panthers are exploring every option, draft QBs and veterans— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Fitterer on Carr meeting. “A feeling out process.” Also talking to rookies.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Still determining which path to take.
GM Scott Fitterer says there’s been a “change of culture” with new staff. Says the Teppers have backed it up with resources to hire the best. pic.twitter.com/S8zFnyQohc— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer here. Opens with excitement about the coaching staff, calls it a “change in culture” pic.twitter.com/Hx4jx6L8S9— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Reich also said Matt Corral may not be ready for the start of OTAs. Which is reasonable with the timeline of his injury.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Reich confirmed this was the four most prominent names and Hendon Hooker
So Young, Stroud, Levis, Richardson, and Hooker https://t.co/IFBUufgMeR
More Reich, off podium, mentioned Bradley Bozeman as a “priority,” said they’ve met with the top QB prospects already, and acknowledged that they’re doing deep background on all of the QBs including free agents.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Frank Reich says he’s learned from his experiences going through multiple QBs with the Colts. Says you always want stability at QB, and he’s learned to prioritize that stability— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Frank Reich, asked about Kentucky QB Will Levis, points out his size, experience, and says he’s earned the right to be viewed as a top prospect— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Reich says when you’re a second-time head coach, sometimes you have a “clearer vision” of how to do the job. Talked to Doug Pederson and many other coaches about getting ready for another chance.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Frank Reich says going through the process in his second head coaching job isn’t necessarily easier, but is “more natural”— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Panthers HC Frank Reich, asked about Alabama QB Bryce Young, says every positive thing that’s been said about Young is earned and warranted— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Reich: “every option is on the table, moving up, moving back, a free agent.”— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Frank Reich says he’s super excited about the Panthers’ defense, mentions Brian Burns and Derrick Brown specifically as two “blue chip” players— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Reich says he felt a “genuine connection” with the Teppers and the rest of the staff from his first interview.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Reich still has good feelings being here in Indy, mentions seeing workers around Lucas Oil Stadium.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Frank Reich says all options would be on the table re: bringing in QBs, that he wouldn’t necessarily pass up on drafting one if the Panthers sign a veteran— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Reich says the status of the division can’t be a factor in this decision. Have to look beyond that and make the best long term decision.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Met with five QBs today. All the meetings went well, per Reich
Didn’t give detail about who specifically https://t.co/IFBUufgMeR
Frank Reich with good words to say about RBs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, but also they’re always looking to build— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Reich says Carr “checks a lot of boxes.”— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
Says it was a “unique opportunity” to talk to a player of his caliber.
Reich says they’re weighing the merits of having an established QB vs a rookie.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
“Those are all things to be discussed.”
Frank Reich says the Panthers met with several QBs in this draft class today. Says they’re accomplished, process quickly. Called it a good group— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Panthers HC Frank Reich says their meeting with free agent QB Derek Carr went well. Looking at all options. pic.twitter.com/AzMCuepMJE— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) March 1, 2023
Frank Reich said they had a “good meeting” with Derek Carr, but they’re looking at all options. pic.twitter.com/YPtFzRexJg— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 1, 2023
