Live Updates from Wednesday's action at the NFL Combine

Mar 01, 2023 at 10:42 AM
Lucas Oil Stadium
Ben Liebenberg/AP

news

Notebook: GM Scott Fitterer sees "change in culture"

Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich also touched on other needs the team has, and what the priorities are for the coming weeks during their interviews at the combine.

news

Panthers still talking to "prime" free agent Derek Carr

Head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer plan on speaking with the veteran quarterback again next week after Tuesday's meeting in Indianapolis.

news

Frank Reich: In "ideal world" they draft a quarterback

The Panthers head coach knows that is complicated since they're picking ninth, but made it clear his preference would be to find a rookie quarterback and build.

news

Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich to hold combine press conferences on Wednesday

Both pressers will be streamed on all of the Panthers digital channels, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

news

A look at quarterback situations across the NFC South

The Panthers, Falcons, Buccaneers, and Saints all have plenty of questions to answer this offseason at the quarterback position, whether it's through the draft or free agency.

news

Combine notebook: Doug Pederson happy to see Frank Reich back

The Jaguars head coach knows Reich as both a division foe and a co-worker, and thinks Reich's feel for quarterbacks will be helpful for him.

news

Full list of quarterbacks attending the 2023 combine in Indianapolis

Here's every quarterback expected to meet with teams and work out at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

news

What to watch for at the 2023 scouting combine

The Panthers are looking at all the quarterback options, including free agent Derek Carr, during their week in Indianapolis.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel

Wilson spent the last eight seasons in the Cardinals' front office after a decorated playing career in Arizona.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 3.0: Time for Combine

As all eyes turn to Indianapolis, check out who media outlets are projecting to the Panthers.

news

How to watch the 2023 NFL Combine on NFL Network

NFL Network will air four days of live coverage from Indianapolis on March 2-5.

