Live Updates: Panthers vs. New York Jets 

Bryce Young takes some shots in preseason opener
The rookie quarterback played into the second quarter, but had a hard time getting the offense going and took a few hits in his debut at Bank of America Stadium.
Inactives: Miles Sanders not expected to play in the opener
The Panthers are also expected to hold outside linebackers Brian Burns and Justin Houston out of the Jets game, among others.
Preseason Game Preview: Jets at Panthers
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers kick off the preseason against the New York Jets.
Five things to watch vs. New York Jets: The preseason begins
Here are five things to watch during the Panthers' preseason kickoff against the New York Jets.
"Cardiac," a new podcast detailing the 2003 Panthers, debuts Friday
Filled with archival audio and exclusive interviews with the key players, the series details the unexpected run to Super Bowl XXXVIII.
How to watch the Panthers-Jets preseason game
The game will be carried by the NFL Network, and also on the local affiliates throughout the Panthers Television Network.
Panthers secondary a "special" group with talent, veteran leadership
The Panthers' defensive backfield has a plethora of talent across the board, and they're coming together behind veteran leadership from Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods.
My View: Iron sharpens iron at Wofford
Photo intern Myicha Drakeford captured all the scenes at her first Panthers training camp.
Rained-out final practice doesn't dampen training camp experience
The final joint practice with the Jets was canceled because of inclement weather, but the Panthers still got a good 11 practices worth of work in Spartanburg.
Final practice of training camp canceled because of weather
Storms rolling through the area Thursday morning forced the cancellation of the final practice with the Jets.