Live Updates: Panthers at Buccaneers in Week 17

Jan 01, 2023 at 11:50 AM

news

Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

The Panthers will be without their top cornerback after he had wrist surgery on Tuesday, but they brought in secondary help to face Tom Brady.

news

Panthers activate Andre Roberts, Josh Norman

A couple of veterans could have roles in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, offering some help in the return game and the secondary.

news

Year In Review: How 2022 became one of the wildest years in Panthers history

They're heading into a January game with the Buccaneers with a shot at the playoffs, and the way they got there was unlike anything we've seen.

news

Five things to watch at Tampa Bay: Division on the line

Here are five things to watch as the Panthers travel to face the Buccaneers in Week 17.

news

Next Chapter: Deon Grant is staying busy

The former Panthers safety stays involved with his foundation work, business ventures, and the NFLPA while splitting time between Atlanta and New Jersey.

news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report Jaycee Horn out

The Panthers will play the Buccaneers Sunday with the playoffs on the line without their top cornerback, and three other players are questionable.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Buccaneers.

news

Steady, quiet Taylor Moton leads line "in his own way"

The Panthers' veteran right tackle has helped create chemistry on and off the field for a group that has become the identity of the team.

news

Ben McAdoo praises "character" of quarterback room

In what could have been a tricky situation to navigate, the Panthers have found a certain chemistry. Plus, more on Josh Norman, and traditional lineman gifts.

news

Keith Taylor's on the spot, and they have his back

Now a starter, the second-year corner is learning how to bounce back from adversity, and Donte Jackson made it a point to remind him that he could.

news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes limited

The defensive end was added to the report, but most of the news on Thursday was good heading into their playoff-essential game against the Buccaneers.

