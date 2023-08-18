Live updates: Panthers at Giants

Inactives: Brian Burns not expected to play against the Giants
The Panthers are dealing with a number of injuries, thinning out the available players for the second preseason game, and they'll start rookie Chandler Zavala at right guard.
JJ Jansen heads to the radio booth for inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic
The Panthers' long snapper will make his broadcast debut on Saturday, as two regional high school football superpowers meet up at Bank of America Stadium.
Ask The Old Guy: Of puppies and football teams
Last week's game was not ideal, but it was also the first step in a pretty dramatic overhaul. Plus, more offensive line talk, which players have a little 89 in them, and much more.
'NFL Draft: The Pick Is In' set to air Aug. 25
Go inside the Panthers' draft room in a new documentary premiering on the Roku Channel.
Five things to watch at New York Giants: Room to improve on offense
Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to face the New York Giants in their second preseason game.
Preseason Game Preview: Panthers at Giants
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to face the New York Giants in their second preseason game.
Bryce Young's job: To maximize "superpowers" of his targets
While the Panthers may lack a true number one receiver, having a variety of types of pass-catchers plays into one of the rookie quarterback's strengths.
Frank Reich updates on injuries before facing the New York Giants
The Panthers head coach had plenty to update on, from wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and quarterback Andy Dalton to guard Cade Mays and running back Miles Sanders.
Panthers add some secondary depth
The team also placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, after he suffered a significant hamstring injury in training camp.
How to watch the Panthers-Giants preseason game
The game will be carried on local affiliates throughout the Carolina Panthers Television Network, and outside the region, it will be shown on NFL Network.