Live Updates: Panthers at Jaguars

Dec 31, 2023 at 03:54 PM
Stats & Superlatives: Panthers at Jaguars

Check out the milestones and top performers from the Panthers' Week 17 game in Jacksonville.
Despite frustration, defensive leaders want to finish season strong

Derrick Brown was ejected after a late fight with Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, but maintained the Panthers still have things to play for in next week's finale.
Bryce Young sacked six times, as protection breaks down

The Panthers were shut out on Sunday, as the offense allowed six sacks in the 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Marquis Haynes Sr. remains in Florida for more tests

The veteran outside linebacker left the game with a concussion, and was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville as the team returned to Charlotte.
Rapid Reactions: Ugly loss at Jacksonville

The Panthers were shut out 26-0 by the playoff-contending Jaguars, on a day full of injuries and frustrations.
Inactives: CJ Henderson down, with Jaycee Horn cleared to play

Horn tested his injured toe in pregame, and felt comfortable enough to go this week after he was listed as questionable.
Five things to watch against the Jaguars: A milestone within reach

The Panthers have a chance to shake up the AFC playoff picture, pick up a 1,000-yard season for Chuba Hubbard, and more to watch on Sunday. 
Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hill out, four questionable for Jaguars 

The Panthers escaped the week relatively healthy, but one player will be out for Sunday vs. Jaguars
Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Jaguars

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
In Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young has a blueprint for navigating his rookie season

Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence's rookie season's have followed remarkably similar paths. So what can Young learn from Lawrence?
