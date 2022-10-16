Live Updates: Panthers at Rams in Week 6

INJURY UPDATE: CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) out.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
PJ Walker going to the medical tent.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Jacob Eason in the game.
Another TD drive for the Rams. The Panthers' defense, once again, can't get off the field, and they're continuing to fall injured at an alarming rate.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
LA 24, CAR 10 | 8:15 4Q
Derrick Brown is now walking off the field slowly with trainers.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
This defense can't get a break.
Panthers LB Cory Littleton (groin) out for the game.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
LB Cory Littleton got checked out after the play, was down on the field for a bit but walked off on his own power.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Robbie Anderson going to the locker room.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
The Rams are starting to gain yards in big chunks, with Donte Jackson on the sidelines and Jaycee Horn in Charlotte.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
It's now 17-10, and the Panthers need to do something with the ball to stay close.
Another three-and-out for Carolina.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Panthers haven't converted on third down since their first attempt of the day. They're 1-of-7 (14%), while the Rams are 4-of-9 (44%).
Rams got all the way down to the 3, and took the field goal.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
With all the injuries, that roughing penalty, and the failed challenge... Panthers should be pleased LA only got away with 3.
CAR 10, LA 10 | 4:37 3Q
INJURY UPDATE: Donte Jackson (ankle) questionable to return.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Panthers are getting consistent pressure up the middle against a patchwork Rams line.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
But Matt Ioannidis just gave them a first down with a roughing the passer.
Ruling on the field stands. Wilks now 0-1 on challenges, Panthers lose a timeout.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Steve Wilks speaking with the official after challenging that catch. Can definitely make out some of what he's saying based on lip reads: "C'mon now, it moved."— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Wilks to the official along the sideline while watching replay: "Come on now. It moved."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Steve Wilks throws his first challenge flag on that third down reception.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Littleton has a team-high 7 tackles and 0.5 sack https://t.co/3p6Ke1oQLS— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 16, 2022
Matthew Stafford came into today's game tied with Matt Ryan as the league's most intercepted and most sacked QB.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
So far, Panthers have come up with a pick 6 (Donte Jackson) and a third-down sack (Derrick Brown).
Derrick Brown, with a sack on third down.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Donte Jackson (13) is now tied with Ken Lucas and Thomas Davis for seventh place in franchise history in career interceptions.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 16, 2022
Carolina leads the NFL in defensive TDs (3) this season and becomes the 10th team with at least 3 defensive TDs by Week 6 since 2000.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 16, 2022
Half: CAR 10, LA 7— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
big play— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
bigger hugs @_DJack01 | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/IwIMkKbE8N
Donte Jackson's pick-six is the @Panthers 3rd defensive TD of the season.— Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) October 16, 2022
It's also the third straight week the @RamsNFL have allowed the opposing defense to score a TD.
Gio Ricci down on the ensuing kickoff.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Pick 6 for Donte Jackson.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Complete vibe shift just before halftime.
They just played Rage at the last break, and then showed Tom Morello on the big screen.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
We're in LA, gang.
Rams with the lengthy TD drive to take the lead with just over 3 minutes before halftime. Panthers missed tackles and certainly look like they're missing some of their key starters.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Rams scored in 13 plays, 73 yds. Took 7:58 off the clock.
LA 7, CAR 3 | 3:34 2Q
Not a lot any corner was going to do with that one, but yes, Jaycee Horn is missed.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Rams up 7-3 after Stafford's touchdown pass to Allen Robinson capped a 13-play, 88-yard drive.
CJ Henderson missed a tackle on a third-down conversion run.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Cooper Kupp's 22-yd reception right there is the longest play for either team today. He's just a very big chunk play threat.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Rams LT Joe Noteboom's return is doubtful with an ankle injury.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Believe this leaves Los Angeles with just one of its original starters along the O-line this year, RT Rob Havenstein. Everyone else is a backup.
strong runs 💪 pic.twitter.com/aR2w7g6oMI— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
Cart coming out for Rams LT Joe Noteboom.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
The Rams are beat up on the offensive line, and it may have just gotten worse.
Johnny Hekker with his third punt inside the 10 yard line this season.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 16, 2022
His 13 punts inside the 20 are tied for 4th in the NFL.
Most first quarter scrimmage yards in a game in CMC's career https://t.co/3d0WzhDi70— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 16, 2022
Did the Panthers' offense explode in that first quarter? No. BUT did they actually maintain possession for a noteworthy chunk of time and keep their defense off the field? Yes.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
McCaffrey has touched it 10 times in the first quarter, which is a lot.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
But D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard have five touches as well. The point is they're running more plays.
Christian McCaffrey ends the first quarter with 88 scrimmage yards.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 16, 2022
Fifth-most scrimmage yards in a first quarter by a player this season.
Time of possession in the first quarter— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 16, 2022
CAR - 11:05
LAR - 3:55
The Panthers have 68 yards rushing on 10 carries through their first two series, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
McCaffrey's at 52 yards on six carries, averaging 8.7 ypa.
Johnny Hekker, good at football.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Panthers acted like they were going for fourth-and-3, were trying to get the Rams to jump, took the penalty to buy room for Johnny Hekker to punt.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
And Hekker pins the Rams inside the 10.
Panthers force a punt, bring good pressure. They're already 10 minutes into this game, and the early signs are positive.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Nice one-handed grab for McCaffrey. They're going his way early.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
They get a 42-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro, and they'll absolutely take that.
Eleven plays, seven touches for CMC.
7 touches for 58 yards for CMC on the opening drive.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 16, 2022
Penalty on Ekwonu wipes out a Chuba Hubbard reception.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
They're working to make it easier on PJ Walker.
Breaking: Panthers convert their first attempt on third down vs. LA— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Panthers' first two plays from scrimmage go to Christian McCaffrey, who starts his day with a 6-yd run and a 16-yd reception.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Getting the ball to your best player, a generally good idea.
Second snap, Foreman in the backfield with McCaffrey, who motions to the slot.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
McCaffrey gains 16 on the reception.
We should see more of that motion and different looks.
Panthers call heads, lose the toss, Rams defer.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Panthers will get the ball to start the game.
We're waiting for @ChinnJeremy2 to come back...— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
In the meantime, he's top flight security 🦊✌️ pic.twitter.com/vJebRI5bJ0
.@MeekMill gotta make a trip out 👀 pic.twitter.com/kIrovhia8v— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
Wilks 🤝 Holcomb debut pic.twitter.com/JZbJNFU2OI— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
Every opportunity. pic.twitter.com/aH3oSdFYVH— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
No, that’s not Vinny Testaverde. Nor is it Chris Weinke, nor Tony Pike.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
That’s backup QB Jacob Eason. pic.twitter.com/flxI4Cec4h
Interim coach Steve Wilks before his first game since getting the job pic.twitter.com/4FuFjJp3H4— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Baker Mayfield's back in his walking boot during pre-game.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Watching him throw on Friday, he looked reasonably close. But he wasn't going to start this week after not practicing anyway.
Week 6 pic.twitter.com/fo2eh0lBxc— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Post-warmup CMC content pic.twitter.com/vi6Nb3Rkwq— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Returners take the field pic.twitter.com/Fnvh7peVHs— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
the warm up pic.twitter.com/l8ltsk1wWR— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
White jerseys, white britches today, as modeled by JJ Jansen. pic.twitter.com/F3FDRnrPlD— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield chat with former USC, Jets QB Mark Sanchez pic.twitter.com/SYXfjlLdJv— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
PJ Walker warms up before his first start this season. Jacob Eason will back him up. Baker Mayfield (ankle) is inactive. pic.twitter.com/WjDGnn7vGC— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Today’s uniform combo in LA pic.twitter.com/nwEwAB8IKq— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
Frankie Luvu inactive today https://t.co/K8bQcvkiLK— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
📍Los Angeles 📍— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
Sam Darnold, inching closer to a return pic.twitter.com/cK4WYwxSu3— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 16, 2022
Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and Donte Jackson (ankle) currently going through a pregame workout. Presumably to see if they’re feeling good enough to be active.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 16, 2022
October 16, 2022
A little commotion for the fits 👏 pic.twitter.com/zddLvSz9Qi— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
Steve Wilks getting ready for his first game. pic.twitter.com/PyKNshfa1S— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
Oh this place is cool pic.twitter.com/7W5Bpw9UC8— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 16, 2022
SoFi Stadium, I am in you. pic.twitter.com/Ob6LweP1WP— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
This is a habit of Augusta’s which I wholeheartedly endorse. Although I’m in more of a Dre mood this morning. https://t.co/zHHb8BP7sh— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 16, 2022
You play Fortnite?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
RT for your chance to win Moore Love and Moore V-Bucks ⬇️
𝙶𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚊𝚢 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2aDsL87K64— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022
Bright lights pic.twitter.com/KGrvoOwKxz— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022