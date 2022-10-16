Live Updates: Panthers at Rams in Week 6

Oct 16, 2022 at 06:46 PM

Related Content

Rapid Reactions: Panthers lose to Rams, 24-10

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room before the game ended, adding to a complicated day.

Frankie Luvu inactive again this week at Los Angeles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be in uniform against the Rams, after trying to make a quick comeback from his ankle injury.

Panthers place Stantley Thomas-Oliver on injured reserve

They brought back linebacker Arron Mosby to fill the roster spot, and cornerback Jaycee Horn was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

Five things to watch vs. Los Angeles: Fresh start out west

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers travel to the Rams in Week 6.

What the Rams are saying about the Panthers

Find out what the Los Angeles Rams are saying ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game in Los Angeles.

Charlotte Christian comes back to beat Providence Day in thriller

Last-second field goal lifted Charlotte Christian in an epic Panthers Big Friday showcase.

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Cornerbacks questionable

Both Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are listed as questionable this week, though there remains some hope that Baker Mayfield could return.

Baker Mayfield could be active, PJ Walker to start

Mayfield went through a workout Friday and has a chance to be able to participate Sunday against the Rams, but he hasn't practiced this week.

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 6

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Rams.

Providence Day hosts Charlotte Christian in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

The Panthers will have a big presence at tonight's game featuring the Knights (5-2) and Chargers (7-0).

Jacob Eason ready to back-up, if needed

With multiple injuries to Panthers quarterbacks, Carolina has made some contingency plans, and could elevate Eason for Sunday's game.

