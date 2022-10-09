Live Updates: Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5

Oct 09, 2022 at 07:14 PM

Related Content

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Read what head coach Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield and other Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Defense "different" without so many key parts

Brian Burns said they missed Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, and Jaycee Horn. But he wants to see others step up.

news

Baker Mayfield injury adds to offensive problems

The Panthers quarterback left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot and will have an MRI on Monday.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Derrick Brown making impactful plays

Brown had two pass deflections to give him six this year, most among defensive linemen.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to 49ers, 37-15

Short-handed defense did what it could, but Carolina drops to 1-4 this season.

news

Inactives: Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods won't play against 49ers

The two leading tacklers on the team are inactive as they deal with injuries, forcing the Panthers to adjust defensively.

news

Five Things to Watch vs. San Francisco: Offense faces a challenge

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers host the 49ers in Week 5.

news

Derrick Brown cleared his mind, found a new focus

The Panthers defensive tackle has responded to an uneven first two seasons, as well as the pressure that comes with being a first-round pick.

news

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault Jr. out

The wide receiver is among three players who won't be able to go this week against the 49ers.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. San Francisco in Week 5

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and 49ers.

news

Jeremy Chinn hoping his absence isn't a long one

Plus, more from the coordinators on balancing out the recent time of possession imbalances.

Advertising