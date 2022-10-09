Live Updates: Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5

Final: San Francisco 37, Carolina 15— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
PJ Walker in to finish this one out, Panthers down 37-15.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Jaycee Horn's back on the sidelines, but he doesn't have a helmet and there's no indication he's coming back in.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
For a defense already without Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods, and Jeremy Chinn, that's nothing they needed to see.
Panthers get to the 49ers' 16-yd line, and Eddy Piñeiro kicks a field goal 4th & 3. He makes from 34 yds out. The drive goes 59 yds in 12 plays, takes 5:40 off the clock.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
SF 30, CAR 15 | 6:51 4Q
San Francisco marches downfield for another TD. This drive goes 75 yds on 12 plays, takes 6:09 off the clock.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
The 49ers have scored a touchdown on both of their possessions since halftime.
SF 30, CAR 12 | 12:31 4Q
Derrick Brown tipped another pass at the line.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
INJURY UPDATE: Jaycee Horn (hip) questionable to return.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
49ers kicker Robbie Gould (knee) questionable to return.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Damien Wilson has a team-high 6 tackles, including a sack and two TFLs— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 9, 2022
Jaycee Horn just limp-walked off the field under his own power, replaced by Keith Taylor.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
They're looking at him on the sidelines.
161 kickoff return yards for Raheem Blackshear today...right now that ranks 6th in franchise history for a single game.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 9, 2022
Mayfield hits Shi Smith for 31 yarrds, gets them in position for a field goal.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Piñeiro from, 37 yards out, makes it 24-12.
The throw. The catch. pic.twitter.com/Q8y4ktXRmJ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 9, 2022
And there's a BIG completion from Baker Mayfield to Shi Smith, a 31-yd pass to San Francisco's 17.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
Raheem Blackshear with *another* huge kickoff return, this one 48 yds to the 50.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
Panthers have definitely found an answer on kickoff returns, at least here in the second half today.
Garappolo to Deebo for the touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Juston Burris trailing the play, though without knowing the call, hard to gauge responsibility.
49ers go up 24-9 with 6:32 left in the third.
49ers fourth-down attempt initially ruled incomplete.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
But CJ Henderson called for pass interference.
Nick Bosa (groin), out for the rest of the game.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Panthers' O starts the second half with good field position thanks to Blackshear's long kickoff return, pushes downfield off an 18-yd Mayfield-Moore connection, and gets a TD on 4th & 1 off a 19-yd CMC run.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
They go for a 2-pt conversion, don't get it.
SF 17, CAR 9 | 11:57 3Q
Panthers go for two, McCaffrey stopped short.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
He took that handoff from PJ Walker though.
That's the 50th scrimmage TD for Christian McCaffrey, tying Muhsin Muhammad for 5th in franchise history— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 9, 2022
Raheem Blackshear starts the second half with a 45-yard kickoff return, Mayfield hits DJ Moore for a 19-yard gain, they're moving.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
They go for fourth-and-1 at 19, and McCaffrey runs it in for a touchdown.
Raheem Blackshear takes the kickoff 45 yards to midfield. Good start to the second half.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
Shi Smith was in the medical tent just before the half. Leaves under his own power.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
A 17-3 halftime deficit, in which the Panthers have gained 133 yards and are 1-of-7 on third downs.
Half: SF 17, CAR 3— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
49ers got off to a fast start, scoring on their first drive, and came up with a pick 6 just before halftime.
Carolina has 133 total yards, is 1-of-7 on third down, and has rushed the ball 12 times for 39 yards.
Panthers backed up by a penalty, and then Mayfield throws a pick-6.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
On a day when the defense is playing as well as it is, a 17-3 halftime deficit is cruel.
Panthers block another field goal.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Looked like Derrick Brown on the tip.
SF's Deebo Samuel hadn't recorded a yard today until 3:21 remained in the second quarter.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
He'd been targeted three times with no catches, but just took a 9-yard rush on first down.
49ers have 1st & 10 at the Panthers' 30-yd line at the 2 minute warning.
Panthers now 1-of-6 on third-down conversions.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Entered the day last in the league in that category.
Last week -- 8 attempts, 27 yds, 10-yd long— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
This week (so far) -- 8 attempts, 29 yds, 9-yd long
Elflein still in the game at center after getting some attention from the athletic training staff.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Pat Elflein getting looked at on the sideline.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
The starting offensive line has played every snap so far this season.
Piñeiro starts a new streak from 43 yards out caps a nine-play drive.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
49ers 10-3.
Panthers convert their first third down attempt off a 7-yard CMC run.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
Started today's game out 0-for-3 on third down.
Baker Mayfield connects with Robbie Anderson for 32 yards, and the Panthers are in 49ers territory for the second time today.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
Marquis Haynes getting looked at on the sidelines.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Brian Burns sacks Jimmy Garoppolo on third down, loss of 6 yards. Spidey stuff.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
Derrick Brown tips a Garoppolo pass at the line.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Derrick's been playing well, impacting a lot of plays this year.
Mayfield finds McCaffrey for an 11-yard gain to set up fourth-and-2.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Eddy Pineiro follows by missing his first field goal of the year.
Third-straight game with a turnover by this defense.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 9, 2022
5 takeaways now for this defense after a slow start
Panthers defense forces fumble.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Damien Wilson forces it after completion to Kittle.
Yetur Gross-Matos recovers.
Juston Burris had that ball picked, couldn't maintain possession.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Christian McCaffrey had one yard to go on third down, and he didn't get it. Johnny Hekker on to punt, three-and-out for the Panthers' offense on its first drive.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 9, 2022
Carolina's streak of not allowing a TD on an opening drive ends at 21 games— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 9, 2022
Tevin Coleman with a 9-yard touchdown pass, as the 49ers drive 75 yards in seven plays.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
49ers 7-0.
49ers getting explosive plays early.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Jeff Wilson just went for 41, after a 20-yard pass to George Kittle.
49ers call heads, it's tails.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 9, 2022
Panthers defer to second half, will kick off.
October 9, 2022
