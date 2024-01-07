Live Updates: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Jan 07, 2024 at 04:04 PM
Defense hopes to get a chance to run it back

Most of the key parts of a side that kept the Panthers in almost every game should return next year, and those players hope to build on the work they put in this season.
Carolina Panthers 2024 opponents are set

The team will have nine home games next year, including matchups with the Cowboys and Chiefs, along with the Bengals and Chargers.
Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' season finale against the Bucs.
It's too soon for the lessons of Bryce Young's rookie year

In the moments after a brutal season-ending loss, the Panthers' rookie quarterback admitted he hasn't had time to reflect on the scope of the year, though others have.
Complete list of Panthers 2024 free agents

The Panthers have some key decisions to make in the coming months on their own free agents, including Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu, among others.
Rapid Reactions: Panthers shut out again, finish 2-15

The Panthers fell 9-0 to the playoff-bound Buccaneers, ending a rough season on a familiar note heading into an offseason of change.
Inactives: Eddy Piñeiro down, Matthew Wright to kick today

The Panthers will also be without outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., who was hospitalized last week after suffering a concussion in Jacksonville.
"I want to be here": Smith-Marsette on staying with Bryce Young, and finding a home

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has bounced around four teams in three years. In Carolina, he's found what he dreams is a home, and a connection with Bryce Young.
Five things to watch against Tampa Bay: Brown knocking on the record

Panthers defensive lineman is on the precipice of a NFL record, and could break it in Sunday's season finale against a familiar face and their division rivals. 
Legend of the Year: Al Wallace

The former defensive end will hit the Keep Pounding drum in the fourth quarter, and will also be recognized for his continued efforts here. A community grant in his name will also go to the Burnette Nobles Fund.
Week 18 Game Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
