Live Updates: Panthers vs. Cardinals in Week 4

Oct 02, 2022 at 06:20 PM

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive for Cardinals game

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also active for today's game against Arizona, giving them more depth at wideout.

news

Panthers Legends share their "Stories of Sam"

Former players from across generations gathered Saturday night to remember linebacker and assistant coach Sam Mills, to kick off Keep Pounding weekend.

news

Five Things to Watch vs. Arizona: Building on the first win

Here are five storylines to watch for as the Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

news

What the Cardinals are saying about the Panthers

Find out what the Arizona Cardinals are saying ahead of Sunday's Week 4 game in Carolina.

news

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. Arizona in Week 4

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Cardinals.

news

Getting the passing game in step

Sharpening the Panthers' passing attack has to be a group effort, and the wide receivers know they need to play fast, build chemistry, and get open on game day.

news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey questionable

The running back returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days, and has a chance to play this week.

news

Notebook: Baker Mayfield knows pressure is coming

The Panthers quarterback has to be ready for an aggressive Cardinals defense, which relies on blitzing to create their pass-rush.

news

NFL.com recognizes Xavier Woods among top safeties

Woods has twice led the team in tackles and has been solid in pass coverage.

news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault held out

The wide receiver's dealing with a hamstring injury and didn't practice. Running back Christian McCaffrey was also held out for the second-straight day.

news

"Uce Behavior" brings juice to Panthers defense

Linebacker Frankie Luvu has always been an energy guy. Now he's making plays to match his passion.

Advertising