Live Updates: Panthers vs. Cardinals in Week 4

Cardinals driving again, as the third quarter ends. 10-10 for now.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
The Panthers offense is going to have to respond quickly, and they've show little indication that's happening so far today.
The Panthers and Cardinals are separated by 5 minutes in time of possession. But it just truly feels like Carolina's defense, once again, simply can't get off the field— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Johnny Hekker fake alert.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Hits Sam Franklin, but there's a flag. Damien Wilson illegally downfield.
Kyler Murray leads the Arizona offense 89 yards for the touchdown, completes a 2-yard pass to Zach Ertz for the score.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
The drive took 5 minutes off the clock and tied it up here at Bank of America Stadium.
ARZ 10, CAR 10 | 7:42 3Q
CJ Henderson got caught trailing, and a big PI gives the Cards the ball at the Panthers 6. They were in their own end zone moments ago.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Arizona was basically backed into its own end zone just three plays ago. Now Murray and co. are midfield.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Panthers wouldn't want to let off the gas now
Cardinals keep moving backward, and then Derrick Brown bats down another pass in the end zone.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Derrick has played well so far this year.
A halftime ceremony to remember 💙#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/nuCfESCQdD— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
Baker Mayfield sacked on third down. The Panthers go three-and-out immediately after halftime, and will punt.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) will not return.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Laviska Shenault (hamstring) questionable.
Last 3 games, Carolina has allowed— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 2, 2022
6 pts
0 pts
3 pts
in 1st half
Eddy Piñeiro makes from 54 yards out just before halftime.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
I am not trying to jinx it, but have to acknowledge that he's a perfect 8-for-8 since joining the Panthers' roster in place of injured Zane Gonzalez.
Half: CAR 10, ARZ 3
Messy execution in Cardinals territory leads to a turnover.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
The ruling is Baker Mayfield fumbled the ball, which was double-bobbled by Rashard Higgins -- in Higgins' first touch of the year.
Panthers get the ball in Arizona territory thanks to the Cardinals' turnover on downs at the 42.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Offense looking for something consistent here.
Fourth down stop, when the Cards launched the snap over Murray's head. He did well to throw it away to get back to the original line.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Last time that Carolina scored defensive TDs in consecutive weeks was 2005 in Weeks 9-10— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 2, 2022
Frankie Luvu pick six.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
He has now atoned for the Giants game, in a big way.
The Panthers needed that defensive score in the worst way.
Both teams are now 0-3 on third down.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 2, 2022
They came in ranked 30th (ARI) and 31st (CAR) on third.
Panthers end the first quarter stalling out on third and 10. Mayfield's pass hit Tommy Tremble's hands, but he couldn't grip it.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
That makes two straight missed connections between Mayfield and TEs on third down attempts...
First quarter stats pic.twitter.com/UsHYWmzNWf— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 2, 2022
Baker Mayfield finds DJ Moore for back-to-back completions, 11 yards and 13 yards consecutively.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Playmakers are gonna make plays.
Shenault liked up as wildcat QB, no gain, but a new look.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
McCaffrey pops for 10 to get their first first down of the day.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Looks OK.
Jaycee Horn tipped a Kyler Murray pass attempt on third down, forces the Cardinals to punt.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Jaycee Horn stays getting his hands up.
Jeremy Chinn, hamstring, return questionable.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Jeremy Chinn not on the field for the start of this drive. Standing on the sidelines.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Panthers do not convert on third down, start out 0-of-2 vs. the Cardinals on third down, and the offense is slow to start.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Note: Of Baker Mayfield's 4 pass attempts, 3 have gone toward Ian Thomas, and 1 went to Robbie Anderson. Just two passes have been completed for 14 yards.
Name something quicker than Burns getting to the QB pic.twitter.com/yjo0keknWz— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
That's the 17th TFL for this defense this year.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 2, 2022
Red zone D is top 3 in the NFL this year
Cards go for fourth-and-1 at the 10, and Brian Burns blows the play up in the backfield.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Sean Chandler was in for Chinn at safety, but they're using a lot of different personnel groupings.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Jeremy Chinn slow to get up, heading to the medical tent.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Carolina's offense stalled out, but to be honest I'm just thinking about how this field position/situation could be worse for Carolina if Keith Taylor didn't recover Shi Smith's fumble on that punt return— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Just cannot afford to beat yourself
Carolina goes aggressive on fourth down after a failed third-down QB sneak and Christian McCaffrey wasn't able to break through. Cardinals O will set up at the Carolina 39— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
After Mayfield stuffed on a sneak, they go for a fourth-and-1 at the 39, and McCaffrey's stopped for no gain.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Panthers defense gets off the field in five plays, getting some early pressure on Kyler Murray and holding the Cardinals back from a deep ball attempt on third down— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Panthers have held opponents out of the end zone on opening drives for 21 straight games.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 2, 2022
Good defensive stop to start the game, forced a punt, and Shi Smith gets the ball knocked loose.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Panthers recover, but too exciting already.
Panthers won the toss and elected to defer.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will get the ball first today.
Y'all ready?
October 2, 2022
JJ Watt making rounds tossing a football with fans. He tweeted he’ll be playing today for the Cardinals after he went into A-fib this week pic.twitter.com/CAk6XfejSv— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
You can learn some ball sitting around listening to these two. pic.twitter.com/fypLdOvwGk— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
CMC is here, warming up for Week 4 pic.twitter.com/R1LfZcyOtN— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
White jerseys, white britches today, as modeled by JJ Jansen (on the original logo at midfield). pic.twitter.com/usYkLVwALr— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
CMC is active for today's gamehttps://t.co/MaWsMjbNFN— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
Players, coaches and staff with international ties are being recognized around the League.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
The Intl. Helmet Decal Initiative offers a chance to represent countries close to them over the next 2 games. pic.twitter.com/jPnNWxkRae
Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble getting some early warmups in, wearing Keep Pounding T-shirts pic.twitter.com/2RVCYiIy8w— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 2, 2022
Melanie Mills got a few practice swings at the Keep Pounding drum. pic.twitter.com/IH6bphadtG— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
Much lovelier day for it than it looked like it was gonna be earlier this week pic.twitter.com/XHF2VaYr6a— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 2, 2022
As part of today’s Keep Pounding Game festivities to honor Sam Mills, the Panthers are going with the classic end zone font and the original logo at midfield. pic.twitter.com/FA9zP8xOKR— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
For today’s #KeepPounding game, the end zones are going classic in honor of Sam Mills. pic.twitter.com/TOranPQ2ke— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
You won't often see Steve Smith cry.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 2, 2022
But that's what happened Saturday night, when Smith and others shared their stories of Sam Mills at an event to kick off Keep Pounding weekend.https://t.co/5vZNellZT2
#𝙺𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙿𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚒𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚊 𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚊.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
𝙸𝚝’𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚝 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚜.
𝙸𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚎𝚡𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚕𝚢 𝚠𝚑𝚘 𝚠𝚎 𝚊𝚛𝚎.@SteveSmithSr89 💙 pic.twitter.com/hol1f6IfeM
I’m honored @ChinnJeremy2 trusted us to tell this very special story 💙 https://t.co/r6RLlWzv41— Kristen Balboni (@KristenBalboni) October 2, 2022
Every time @ChinnJeremy2 takes the field, practice or in-game, he brings a friend along.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 2, 2022
“As long as I’m on the football field, he’ll be on the football field too.” pic.twitter.com/q3ZRxNfSoO
