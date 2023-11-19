Live Updates: Panthers vs. Dallas

Ian Thomas activated from injured reserve
The veteran tight end is back after missing a month with a calf injury, just in time to help a depleted group at his position.
No days off: For Adam Thielen, a chance to work is a chance
The veteran wideout opted out of the veteran day off they offered him on Wednesday, with an extra day of practice sending a message to a team looking for answers.
Five things to watch against Cowboys: Looking for numbers
The Cowboys have one of the league's most explosive offenses, so a Panthers offense in transition will need to up its game.
Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Cowboys game
The Panthers will be without outside linebacker Marquis Haynes this week, after he returned last week against the Bears, though Brian Burns has cleared the concussion protocol and will play.
Week 11 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cowboys
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Legend of the Game: Stephen Davis
The former running back and Spartanburg native will be honored Sunday during the third quarter, and will hit the Keep Pounding drum. We caught up with Davis this week to talk about it.
Next man up: Not just a cliche, "it's a way of life"
The Panthers have had to depend on a lot of replacement players this year, particularly on defense. Getting them ready to fill in on short notice is a complicated process.
Notebook: Thomas Brown talks about play-calling change
The offensive coordinator said he knew the reason both switches this year was because the offense hadn't performed at the level they expected. Plus more from the coordinators Thursday.
Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young added to report
The rookie quarterback was a full participant in practice, but a thigh injury caused him to be listed on the report submitted to the league.
As Jaycee Horn comes back, his brothers are there to support
Coming back from a hamstring tear in Week 1, Horn didn't have a lot to say about his latest injury. But those nearest him said their job is to just be there for him.