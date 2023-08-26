Live Updates: Panthers vs Lions

Bryce Young makes plays with his legs in preseason finale
The Panthers' rookie quarterback could perhaps use a lesson or two on sliding, but he showed playmaking ability with two third-down conversions on scrambles.
Notebook: Brian Burns has high hopes for defense
Burns didn't play in the preseason, but what he's seen in practice all offseason has made him optimistic. Plus more from the preseason finale.
Rapid Reactions: Andy Dalton gets first action
The veteran backup threw an interception in the end zone after what had been an efficient two-minute drive. Plus more from the preseason finale.
Bryce Young leads first touchdown drive as a Panther
In the preseason finale, the Panthers' rookie quarterback found the end zone for the first time in his young NFL career.
Inactives: Panthers missing some WRs tonight
They'll be without DJ Chark Jr. and Terrace Marshall Jr. in the preseason finale against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium, as well as several key defensive players.
Camp Confidential Episode 2, now live
The behind-the-scenes series, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will take you inside training camp and the joint practice with the Jets
Five things to watch vs. Detroit: A final look at depth
Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the Detroit Lions in their preseason finale Friday at Bank of America Stadium.
Hawaiian wildfires hit home for Kamu Grugier-Hill
The Panthers linebacker and his teammates will wear Keep Pounding for Maui shirts before tonight's game to bring awareness and raise funds for relief efforts there.
Preseason Game Preview: Panthers vs. Lions
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers host the Lions in their preseason finale.
Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro's preparing to come back from camp injury
The Panthers' starting kicker said he feels "amazing" after Wednesday's practice, plus notes on wide receiver injuries and more.