Live Updates: Panthers vs. Packers

Dec 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Inactives: Everyone healthy for a change

Cornerback CJ Henderson is a healthy scratch this week, heading into this afternoon's game against the Packers.
Five things to watch against the Packers: Bryce Young, comeback kid

The rookie quarterback authored his second game-winning drive of the season last week, but doesn't want to wait until it's almost too late in the future.
Gabe Jackson's first snap of the season was the sweetest

Right guard Gabe Jackson has played a lot of football the past 10 years, but his first snap Sunday was a reminder of his love for the game.
Week 16 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Packers

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Legend of the Game: Mike Tolbert

The former All-Pro fullback will be honored Sunday during the third quarter, and will hit the Keep Pounding drum. We caught up with Tolbert this week to talk about it.
Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Illness passes, three players questionable

They got everyone on the field Friday who had been out sick, but special teamer Sam Franklin is part of a group of three players listed as questionable this week.
"Wasted knowledge" but not wasted money: How Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray found a home

The Panthers defensive linemen came to the team in the humblest way possible. And the work they've done since arriving has kept them a part of a defense that continues to improve.
Notebook: Defense looking to improve on impressive run

After a strong showing against the Falcons, they're looking for more. Plus, more from the locker room and coordinators, including how to stay safe at a holiday party.
How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Green Bay

The Panthers game against the Packers will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: Tight ends bouncing back

Ian Thomas practiced for the second straight day on a limited basis after missing last week's game, getting them a little closer to a depth chart there.
Stephen Sullivan shows flashes, on and off the field

The tight end has adopted a unique training routine with a special set of glasses, which he credits with helping him develop as a receiver.
