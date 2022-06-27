Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team in 2022

Jun 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM

CHARLOTTE — Luke Kuechly has always had the gift of making complicated things seem simple.

So when he was talking about a football player improving and said, "reps help you get good at something," it was the kind of straightforward analysis that's true in almost every case. And when he was on the field, he was always in the right place at the right time, which made it look far easier than it actually was.

That's why it's kind of amazing to watch him walk into a new situation and exhibit a quick knack for it, if not (yet) a mastery of that skill.

Kuechly is coming back to the Panthers organization to be part of this year's radio broadcast for seven games, joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme, along with sideline reporter Kristen Balboni. Kuechly will be in the booth for six home games (Week 1 against the Browns, Week 4 against the Cardinals, Week 5 against the 49ers, Week 7 against the Buccaneers, Week 12 against the Broncos, and Week 15 against the Steelers), and the road trip to his hometown of Cincinnati (Week 9). Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn't do.

"You just know (Kuechly's) going to be good at it," Delhomme said. "I look forward to it because he's so smart."

ListenToLuke

Football always seemed to come naturally to Kuechly, the Panthers' 2012 first-round pick and 2013 NFL defensive player of the year. But it was a talent he honed over years, through meticulous preparation. This is new, but he still seems to always be in the right place at the right time, as if he's been doing it for years.

He came into Bank of America Stadium recently for his own broadcast version of training camp, and within moments he was ad-libbing lines with his new teammates and showing the kind of timing that just doesn't come automatically when you've never done that particular thing before.

For him, walking into the broadcast booth seems like a natural next step after his eight years here on the field. Partially, that's because he makes everything seem so natural.

"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it," Kuechly said. "I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow.

"I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

Kuechly created so many good memories for fans here during his career, and now he's going to get a chance to describe what's happening on the field. Working alongside a former teammate like Gross, or a former quarterback like Delhomme, creates the potential for insight from both sides of the ball.

Kuechly said he's talked to both his future broadcast partners in advance of this project, and is looking forward to doing the thing he's so good at — talking about the game.

"They just talk about how much fun it's been," he said of their forays into broadcasting. "I think at the end of the day, it's really just football. And I think talking about football is relatively easy.

"There's going to be a learning curve, and things happen way faster in the booth. To be able to deliver a concise message and paint a picture for somebody is something these guys are really good at, and I'm going to have to get used to."

After spending so much of his life watching game tape, Kuechly's used to being able to rewind if he sees something unusual or interesting. There's no clicker on this broadcast, though, which will require him to adjust.

"Watching tape, I can rewind, I can pause, I can fast-forward, I can skip a play. But here I get one shot and go. It's fun," he said genuinely, because that's how Luke Kuechly says things. "To see the field from a different angle is cool, and it's fun to see it from this high, because it looks so much slower. When you're on field level, everything looks like it's moving so much faster because you don't have that perspective from being high.

"The perspective from up here is really cool."

Delhomme used the same word to describe his addition to the booth, saying that because of Kuechly's reputation for preparation, he anticipates that it won't take long for him to sound like a veteran.

"It'll be cool," Delhomme said. "I told him, the way he studies the game, I'm not worried about him stepping on any toes."

Photos of Luke Kuechly through his Panthers career

View photos of Luke Kuechly from his record-breaking eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

E_MKII4738
1 / 77
Brandon Todd
LB Luke Kuechly
2 / 77
191229carvsno_2599
3 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_3851
4 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1320
5 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII1103
6 / 77
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_2063
7 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1235
8 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4405
9 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9923_1
10 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2721_1
11 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2120
12 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0263
13 / 77
Brandon Todd
191215carvssea_1576
14 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII7962
15 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1689
16 / 77
Brandon Todd
191126practice_203
17 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII0159
18 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_5869
19 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4613
20 / 77
Brandon Todd
191103carvstn_3386
21 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_944
22 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_1212
23 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_2134
24 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_7697
25 / 77
Brandon Todd
191013carattb_1266
26 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9654
27 / 77
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, top, celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
28 / 77

Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, top, celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez
190908carvsla_2274
29 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190929carathou_1833
30 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190826_651
31 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_7388
32 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1498
33 / 77
Brandon Todd
Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 77

Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LukeCPIPlay60_1378
35 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Luke Kuechly returns an interception during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
36 / 77

Luke Kuechly returns an interception during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

Luke Kuechly at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
37 / 77

Luke Kuechly at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Luke Kuechly signals before the snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018. The Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Detroit, MI.
38 / 77

Luke Kuechly signals before the snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018. The Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Detroit, MI.

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
39 / 77

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis talk during Panthers practice on Thursday, December 13, 2018.
40 / 77

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis talk during Panthers practice on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

Carolina Panthers linebackers Luke Kuechly (59) and Thomas Davis (58) look into the backfield during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
41 / 77

Carolina Panthers linebackers Luke Kuechly (59) and Thomas Davis (58) look into the backfield during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly during team stretch before the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
42 / 77

Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly during team stretch before the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during warm ups prior to Super Bowl 50 championship football game on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won the game 24-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)
43 / 77

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during warm ups prior to Super Bowl 50 championship football game on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won the game 24-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates after making a play during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
44 / 77

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates after making a play during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers , Sunday, February 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Broncos won 28-10. (Tom Hauck via AP)
45 / 77

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers , Sunday, February 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Broncos won 28-10. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates his sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
46 / 77

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates his sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

LB Thomas Davis, Sr., LB Luke Kuechly and DE Mario Addison
47 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
48 / 77
Chuck Burton
LB Luke Kuechly
49 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
50 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
51 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
52 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
53 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
54 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
55 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
56 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
57 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
58 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
59 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
60 / 77
Kent Smith
LB Luke Kuechly
61 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
62 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
63 / 77
Mike McCarn
LB Luke Kuechly
64 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
65 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
66 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
67 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
68 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
69 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
70 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
71 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
72 / 77
19362134
LB Luke Kuechly
73 / 77
19362134
2012: LB Luke Kuechly - Boston College
74 / 77
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and LB Luke Kuechly
75 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly, head coach Ron Rivera
76 / 77
Carolina Panthers celebrate after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
77 / 77

Carolina Panthers celebrate after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

