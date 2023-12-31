Marquis Haynes Sr. remains in Florida for more tests

Teammate Brian Burns, a close friend of Haynes, called it a "scary moment," as players huddled around while Haynes was being treated.

"Any time one of your brothers go down, it's always a scary moment," Burns said. "You always send a prayer in the air, you know, trying to keep them covered."

Haynes has battled a back issue all year, beginning early in training camp. He did a stint on injured reserve, returned midseason, and has played in seven games this season.

"There's times I tell him like, man, be smart," Burns said. "Because it's bigger than football, you got kids and you want to be able to play with them after your career is said and done. So you don't want any major injuries to hinder that. So I just always tell him be smart.