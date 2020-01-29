Marshall Faulk: Christian McCaffrey is "a better version of me"

Faulk also believes McCaffrey is the better of the two "out of the backfield." Faulk averaged 63.9 receptions through his 12 seasons. McCaffrey has 303 after three years and is the only running back in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons.

Clearly, at this pace, McCaffrey has an excellent shot at breaking away from Craig and Faulk to become the only player with multiple 1,000/1,000 seasons. And Faulk would be perfectly OK with that.

"As many times as he can, man. That's what this game is about," Faulk said. "Trust me, it's hard. It is a hard feat. Just think about it — in the whole history of the league, only three guys — think about the guys that are playing running back in this league. Only three guys have done it. It's such a big deal that they don't pay a whole lot of attention to it because it's like, 'Nobody does that.' It's such a big deal."

It's such a big deal that McCaffrey will head into the 2020 season firmly entrenched as one of the league's biggest stars. And now, instead of just being compared to Faulk, McCaffrey is the more talented of the two — according to the guy with a gold jacket.